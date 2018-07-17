from the monkey'ing-around dept.
About six years ago photographrapher David Slater was taking pictures of monkeys and got a monkey to take a selfie with his equipment. The case has been in and out of court over copyright issues because while it was Slater's equipment and he set up the situation some claim that it is the monkey who holds copyright over the image while others claim that no one at all has copyright over the image. A serious attempt is being made to use the case to push for copyright and other ownership rights for non-humans. The image is now being use to try to force the issue of non-human rights, using methods that might do a lot of damage along the way.
Ars Technica is about the only site to notice so far. They write that the case is no laughing matter. PETA's quest for animals to own property could end the web as we know it. Specifically this image has become relevant to the future of the WWW and the Internet because the strategy chosen involves first asserting that companies that supply tools for people to self-publish their own works can be held liable for the content posted or uploaded by third parties.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday July 18, @10:29PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday July 18, @10:58PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @10:32PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday July 18, @10:33PM (3 children)
PETA has no standing to sue in behalf of the wild animal.
Case will be dismissed.
(Score: 2) by Ramze on Tuesday July 18, @10:38PM (2 children)
Beyond that, Copyright law explicitly states that anything created by animals or an act of God is not protected by copyright. It only applies to humans. The question is whether or not the human contributed significantly to the work. Some think not, so that means the photo can be used in the creative commons or any other medium indiscriminately because it isn't bound by copyright.
The real case is whether or not the photographer owns the copyright to the photo at all. This animal rights stuff is just fluff that'd be dismissed with prejudice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @10:56PM (1 child)
> The real case is whether or not the photographer owns the copyright to the photo at all.
> This animal rights stuff is just fluff that'd be dismissed with prejudice.
Right, but on the way to that dismissal, there is a non-zero chance that the courts may find that sites become liable for content posted or uploaded by third parties. That could shut down many sites permanently even if is later overturned. So PETA seems not to give a shit about the means used to reach their goals, appearing not to care about collateral damage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @11:13PM
Collateral damage would include shuttering Twitter and Trump wouldn't allow that to happen.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Tuesday July 18, @10:34PM (1 child)
Corporations are already "persons" according to SCOTUS, so the concept of non-human entities having legal standing is already recognized. After monkeys, we will get bots, AI supercomputers, imaginary sky gods, and comic book superheroes.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 50 years.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 18, @11:11PM
> imaginary sky gods
I only believe in real underground gods, you insensitive clod!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @10:48PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by The Shire on Tuesday July 18, @11:08PM
If this monkey is granted the benefit of copyright law, then it must also be held accountable to obey all the laws of men in it's location. We can start by charging it with the theft of the camera. If the law applies to animals, then animals must abide by the law. When you apply this simple rule suddenly the case is revealed as the mockery it has always been.
