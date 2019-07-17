A shrinking glacier in Switzerland has revealed two frozen bodies believed to be of a couple who went missing 75 years ago, Swiss media report.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin disappeared at a height of 2,600m (8,530ft) after going to tend to their cows in the Alps in August 1942. They were farmers whose seven children never gave up hope of finding them. Their youngest daughter, 79, said she was now planning to give her parents the funeral they deserved.

Mr and Mrs Dumoulin were never found despite extensive searches. "We spent our whole lives looking for them," Marceline Udry-Dumoulin told Lausanne daily Le Matin. "I can say that after 75 years of waiting this news gives me a deep sense of calm." A DNA test will be conducted in several days' time, police say.