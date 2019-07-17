Stories
Frozen Bodies Found in Swiss Glacier After 75 Years

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 19, @04:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the R.I.P. dept.
takyon writes:

Swiss glacier reveals couple lost in 1942

A shrinking glacier in Switzerland has revealed two frozen bodies believed to be of a couple who went missing 75 years ago, Swiss media report.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin disappeared at a height of 2,600m (8,530ft) after going to tend to their cows in the Alps in August 1942. They were farmers whose seven children never gave up hope of finding them. Their youngest daughter, 79, said she was now planning to give her parents the funeral they deserved.

Mr and Mrs Dumoulin were never found despite extensive searches. "We spent our whole lives looking for them," Marceline Udry-Dumoulin told Lausanne daily Le Matin. "I can say that after 75 years of waiting this news gives me a deep sense of calm." A DNA test will be conducted in several days' time, police say.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @04:55AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @04:55AM (#541330)

    Who says global warming doesn't have any benefits? Sorry, that was cold. Oh shit, I'd better freeze in my tracks now...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @05:00AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @05:00AM (#541332)

      Yum yum frozen longpig. Fire up the barbecue.

