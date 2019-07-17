If you thought that Google Glass was killed by a lack of practicality and privacy concerns, think again. Alphabet X, Google's "moonshot" branch, has unveiled a reboot of the original eyeglass-like wearable called Glass Enterprise Edition. As the name suggests, it's not aimed at the public at all. Despite its many foibles, Glass turned out to be very useful for workers, so the new version targets businesses to help workers do their jobs better.

In early 2015, Google shuttered the Google Glass site, thanking users for "exploring with us," while promising that "the journey doesn't end here." However, while the original $1,500 Glass Explorer's Edition was no longer available to the public, Alphabet continued to supply it to US companies like GE, Boeing, DHL and AGCO.

With Glass, AGCO managed to reduce production times by 25 percent, while DHL increased supply chain efficiency 15 percent. It's also been a boon for healthcare professionals, reducing paperwork loads by over 20 percent and allowing doctors to spend 50 percent more time with patients.

With that success, Alphabet X has quietly been working on Glass Enterprise Edition with a design that's more comfortable and can withstand the rigors of work environments. It's also got a bigger display prism, foldable design and speedier Atom processor. "We've ... made improvements to the design and hardware so that it's lightweight and comfortable for long term wear. We've increased the power and battery life too," Alphabet X's Jay Kothari writes.