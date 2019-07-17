17/07/19/0157231 story
from the telescreens-for-all dept.
The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center released a public service announcement Monday urging parents to "consider cyber security prior to introducing smart, interactive, internet-connected toys into their homes."
"These toys typically contain sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage components, and other multimedia capabilities — including speech recognition and GPS options. These features could put the privacy and safety of children at risk due to the large amount of personal information that may be unwittingly disclosed," wrote the center.
One less thing for the NSA, CIA, or FBI to hack.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday July 19, @12:23PM
Smart toys, dumb consumers.
