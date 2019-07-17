Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

FBI Warns Parents to be Wary of "Smart Toys"

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 19, @12:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the telescreens-for-all dept.
Security

takyon writes:

FBI: Be wary of smart toys

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center released a public service announcement Monday urging parents to "consider cyber security prior to introducing smart, interactive, internet-connected toys into their homes."

"These toys typically contain sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage components, and other multimedia capabilities — including speech recognition and GPS options. These features could put the privacy and safety of children at risk due to the large amount of personal information that may be unwittingly disclosed," wrote the center.

One less thing for the NSA, CIA, or FBI to hack.

Original Submission


«  Woman Goes in for Cataract Surgery, Has 27 Contact Lenses Removed from Her Eye
FBI Warns Parents to be Wary of "Smart Toys" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)