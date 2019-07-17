17/07/19/1351233 story
posted by CoolHand on Wednesday July 19, @06:49PM
from the whatever-it-takes dept.
from the whatever-it-takes dept.
Signals hacker and programmer Oona Räisänen walks through the steps she took to create a a digital music box. The steps include sampling and recording, adding errors, and even adding synthetic artifacts from the teeth and other mechanical components.
From the link:
A little music project I was writing required a melody be played on a music box. However, the paper-programmable music box I had (pictured) could only play notes on the C major scale. I couldn't easily find a realistic-sounding synthesizer version either. They all seemed to be missing something. Maybe they were too perfectly tuned? I wasn't sure.
Perhaps, if I digitized the sound myself, I could build a flexible virtual instrument to generate just the perfect sample for the piece!
Building a Digital Music Box | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @07:03PM
Just download a free antivirus livecd and scan your system with that.
Options include but are not limited to:
AVG:
https://www.avg.com/en-us/rescue-cd-business-edition [avg.com]
https://www.avg.com/en-us/download.prd-arl [avg.com]
Avira:
https://www.avira.com/en/download/product/avira-rescue-system [avira.com]
Bitdefender:
http://download.bitdefender.com/rescue_cd/ [bitdefender.com]
Comodo:
https://www.comodo.com/business-security/network-protection/rescue-disk.php [comodo.com]
Dr. Web:
https://free.drweb.com/aid_admin/ [drweb.com]
F-Secure:
ftp://ftp.f-secure.com/anti-virus/tools/Rescue%20CD/ [f-secure.com]
https://www.f-secure.com/en/web/labs_global/tools-beta [f-secure.com]
Kaspersky:
http://support.kaspersky.com/viruses/rescuedisk?level=2 [kaspersky.com]
http://rescuedisk.kaspersky-labs.com/rescuedisk/updatable/kav_rescue_10.iso [kaspersky-labs.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @07:03PM
I got your music box right here.
Ha ha ha ha I was right
Ha ha ha
All along
Good job, good job
You fucked it up
You (Ha Ha Ha) [youtube.com]
(How is this story not about our cafebabe ????)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Wednesday July 19, @07:13PM (1 child)
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @07:22PM
Crichton wrote a whole novel about a guy who invented time travel and planned to use it to build historically accurate theme parks. Then he discovered real history isn't pretty and people don't want authenticity. People want fake authenticity like this digitally faked analog music box.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @07:14PM
My sex robot is too perfect! He just pounds away at my pussy, but sometimes I want him to stick it in my butt by accident. Isn't there some way to add random errors to his technique?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @07:29PM
Anyone praising (or simply using) the "PotPlayer" program should uninstall and reinstall right now and READ THEIR EULA! IIRC the first time I attempted to install PotPlayer I actually read the EULA, and IIRC it mentioned starting some type of P2P connection(s) and that was enough to scare me away. Most people will click right through those screens and install applications for Windows without knowing what they are getting themselves into!
If you insist upon installing proprietary software for Windows from who knows where, please, please read their EULA and do not simply click through it. There's a reason most FOSS applications DON'T include an EULA or anything to click to accept, BECAUSE MOST CLOSED SOURCE SOFTWARE IS OUT TO GET YOU in one way or another!
So before you recommend black box software to another person, please know what you are really installing onto your system before you encourage others to do the mindless click through install without reading the EULAs. IMO they are there for a reason! TO COVER THEIR ASSES! IMO if you think they're there for your benefit, think again! Black Box software should never be used nor recommended, especially when FOSS alternatives exist!
Reply to This