17/07/19/1649242 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 19, @08:23PM
from the uncertain-future dept.
from the uncertain-future dept.
"Avast just announced that the company has acquired the software company Piriform, best known for the software program CCleaner for Windows.
Piriform's flagship product is CCleaner, a temporary file cleaner and traces remover for Windows. The company has created other respectable programs such as Speccy, a hardware inventory software, Defraggler, a file defragmentation program, and Recuva, a file recovery application." - via Ghacks
Avast Acquires Piriform, Makers of CCleaner | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @08:35PM
Just download a free antivirus livecd and scan your system with that.
Options include but are not limited to:
AVG:
https://www.avg.com/en-us/rescue-cd-business-edition [avg.com]
https://www.avg.com/en-us/download.prd-arl [avg.com]
Avira:
https://www.avira.com/en/download/product/avira-rescue-system [avira.com]
Bitdefender:
http://download.bitdefender.com/rescue_cd/ [bitdefender.com]
Comodo:
https://www.comodo.com/business-security/network-protection/rescue-disk.php [comodo.com]
Dr. Web:
https://free.drweb.com/aid_admin/ [drweb.com]
F-Secure:
ftp://ftp.f-secure.com/anti-virus/tools/Rescue%20CD/ [f-secure.com]
https://www.f-secure.com/en/web/labs_global/tools-beta [f-secure.com]
Kaspersky:
http://support.kaspersky.com/viruses/rescuedisk?level=2 [kaspersky.com]
http://rescuedisk.kaspersky-labs.com/rescuedisk/updatable/kav_rescue_10.iso [kaspersky-labs.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday July 19, @08:46PM
I tried Avast's "web shield" thing but, at the time at least, it did this by injecting its own certificates into everything HTTPS, which broke Outlook and every internal website, while also covering up issues with websites that had bad certificates but weren't on their blacklist. Wasn't impressed...
Reply to This