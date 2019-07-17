Stories
Avast Acquires Piriform, Makers of CCleaner

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 19, @08:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the uncertain-future dept.
Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

"Avast just announced that the company has acquired the software company Piriform, best known for the software program CCleaner for Windows.

Piriform's flagship product is CCleaner, a temporary file cleaner and traces remover for Windows. The company has created other respectable programs such as Speccy, a hardware inventory software, Defraggler, a file defragmentation program, and Recuva, a file recovery application." - via Ghacks

