A man arrested but never charged in connection with an investigation into child sexual grooming has lost a legal battle to keep his identity secret. [...] Seven men were convicted and jailed at the Old Bailey in May 2013 for serious sexual offences in connection with what became known as the "Oxford grooming case". The Supreme Court ruling, by a 5-2 majority, stemmed from an attempt by the Times and the Oxford Mail newspapers to name [him].

BBC legal correspondent Clive Coleman described the court's decision as significant, saying it reaffirmed the powerful principle of open justice. The case examined the rights of the press and public under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of expression and the rights of [the man] and his family under Article 8.