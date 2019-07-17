from the can-he-hide-it-from-search-engines? dept.
The UK Supreme Court has lifted an anonymity order and ruled that a man arrested but not charged in connection with a high-profile "child sexual grooming" case has no reasonable expectation of privacy under the European Convention on Human Rights:
A man arrested but never charged in connection with an investigation into child sexual grooming has lost a legal battle to keep his identity secret. [...] Seven men were convicted and jailed at the Old Bailey in May 2013 for serious sexual offences in connection with what became known as the "Oxford grooming case". The Supreme Court ruling, by a 5-2 majority, stemmed from an attempt by the Times and the Oxford Mail newspapers to name [him].
BBC legal correspondent Clive Coleman described the court's decision as significant, saying it reaffirmed the powerful principle of open justice. The case examined the rights of the press and public under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of expression and the rights of [the man] and his family under Article 8.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @10:27PM
All one must do to permanently excommunicate another from society is to get them merely arrested for such a crime. Surely the court knows this, but has fallen for their own biases against the man or his accusation. This is tyranny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @10:29PM
