Facebook will start managing paid subscriptions to publishers' posts later this year.
AdWeek reports Facebook Says It Will Start Testing a Subscription-Based News Product in October:
A paywall is coming to Facebook, much to the delight of publishers.
Head of news partnerships Campbell Brown made the announcement at the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit in New York Tuesday, as reported by Leon Lazaroff of TheStreet.
Her announcement comes just over one week after several prominent publishers, as well as smaller newspapers—nearly 2,000 publishers in total—teamed up to form trade organization The News Media Alliance with the aim of pushing Congress for a limited antitrust exemption to negotiate with Facebook and Google.
According to Business Insider, Facebook is going to let publishers start charging readers to view stories:
With subscriptions, Facebook is opening up another way to make money off its platform at a time when some of its other publisher offerings, such as Instant Articles, have disappointed publishers. Facebook is also testing mid-roll video ads with a handful of publishers that it plans to eventually roll out to everyone.
And from TheStreet we have Facebook Exec Campbell Brown: We Are Launching a News Subscription Product:
"One of the things we heard in our initial meetings from many newspapers and digital publishers is that 'we want a subscription product -- we want to be able to see a paywall in Facebook,'" Brown said at the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit, an industry conference, in New York City on July 18. "And that is something we're doing now. We are launching a subscription product."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 19, @11:35PM (1 child)
You can bet your left cheek that I'm not paying for any of it.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 19, @11:52PM
I'm willing to bet there are enough people around that will just love this and think it's like the most awesome thing ever. Will there be some kind of microtransaction system or are you just going to connect your creditcard to your facebook profile and then as you visit pages it will deduct the cost automagically? Waiting for the news a few weeks after launch then about how little Johnny (or whomever) has drained their parents bankaccount, or how there is a large uptick of Nigerian princes that need you help with reading a few articles.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday July 19, @11:53PM
There's two possible outcomes here:
1) This makes Facebook even more irrelevant, or
2) Facebook users will actually pay for this crap, thus harming Facebook users.
Either way, it's a win.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday July 19, @11:57PM
So lemme get this right. Facebook bas built its whole business model around harvesting user information and selling it. It doesn't require users setup a billing method, since they don't pay Facebook, they are in fact the product Facebook sells. But they are going to manage a paywall for content publishers somehow? For the ones who post their material into their Facebook pages, for stories mentioned and passed around on Facebook, or what exactly? And are these publishers going to require users come in from Facebook or require they have a Facebook account or what exactly? At any rate, aren't they selling their immortal souls to Zuckerburg if they use a Facebook signin as their accounting and billing method? And it is the publishers DEMANDING Facebook do this?
Do you know what terrifies me about this? That we might not be at peak stupid yet, that there might be even dumber things to come, that there probably WILL be dumber things.
All because the media companies, who survived a very long time largely on advertising revenue, can't manage to find a way to generate revenue from online ads without enraging the readers to the point they seek out and locate ad blockers. Think about that, the ads are so annoying, so malignant, so disruptive that normal folk go find and install ad blockers.
