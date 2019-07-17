Stories
Museum Lets Cell Phone Users View art by MMS

posted by martyb on Thursday July 20, @01:06AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a new service that takes requests over SMS and sends them back over MMS:

Text 572-51 with the words “send me” followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji and you’ll receive a related artwork image and caption via text message. For example “send me the ocean” might get you Pirkle Jones’ Breaking Wave, Golden Gate; “send me something blue” could result in Éponge (SE180) by Yves Klein; and “send me 💐” might return Yasumasa Morimura’s An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Collar of Thorns). Each text message triggers a query to the SFMOMA collection API, which then responds with an artwork matching your request.

Original Submission


