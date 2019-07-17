17/07/19/2126241 story
posted by martyb on Thursday July 20, @01:06AM
from the send-me-a-sandwich dept.
from the send-me-a-sandwich dept.
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a new service that takes requests over SMS and sends them back over MMS:
Text 572-51 with the words “send me” followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji and you’ll receive a related artwork image and caption via text message. For example “send me the ocean” might get you Pirkle Jones’ Breaking Wave, Golden Gate; “send me something blue” could result in Éponge (SE180) by Yves Klein; and “send me 💐” might return Yasumasa Morimura’s An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Collar of Thorns). Each text message triggers a query to the SFMOMA collection API, which then responds with an artwork matching your request.
Also in Smithsonian Magazine
Museum Lets Cell Phone Users View art by MMS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @01:07AM (2 children)
Suck my bulbous mushroom cup is swollen and throbbing for your touch.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @01:16AM (1 child)
🍄 🍄 🍄
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @01:20AM
🐧
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @01:14AM (1 child)
send me 🍆
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @01:18AM
🐓
Reply to This
Parent