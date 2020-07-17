A vulnerability in Parity's Ethereum wallet software has been exploited by thieves to rob victims on a massive scale.

A few hours ago, Parity told its users to move their ETH holdings from their in-browser wallets to more secure accounts immediately:

The warning came after three transactions appeared on Etherscan.io, in which accounts were drained of 150,000 coins worth just over US$30 million at the current price. It's understood a trivial programming blunder in Parity's code allowed crooks to hijack strangers' wallets at will.

Coindesk reports 377,000 more Ether were at risk of theft, but were drained into holding accounts by white hats. That gallant action was outlined by Kurt Knudsen on Parity's Gitter channel: