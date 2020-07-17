Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

“Post-Ebola Syndrome” is Something Else to Keep You Up at Night

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 20, @03:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-wasn't-sleeping dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

After the ghastly symptoms subside, Ebola may not be done; it may just shift to a clever stealth mode, a new study suggests.

Examining archived tissue samples from infected monkeys, researchers found that Ebola can create a cryptic viral reservoir in certain immune cells and hide in corners of the body where the rest of the immune system has little reach. The study, published this week in Nature Microbiology, echoes the reports from human Ebola survivors who complain of lingering symptoms and complications that researchers have struggled to understand.

Overall, the evidence of persistent infections—which threaten to relapse and spark new outbreaks—adds extra concern for an already alarming pathogen. But researchers are hopeful that the study also provides a way forward for research into defeating this stage of infection.

"Understanding the molecular–virological mechanisms of [Ebola virus] persistence is of paramount importance, including the conditions that favour persistence and reactivation and the time frame in which persistence may occur," the authors conclude. "Our study clarifies that a robust rhesus monkey model for [Ebola virus] persistence could be developed."

Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/07/in-seemingly-healthy-survivors-cryptic-ebola-may-lurk-in-immune-cells/

Original Submission


«  New Supplement Can Repair, Rejuvenate Muscles in Older Adults
“Post-Ebola Syndrome” is Something Else to Keep You Up at Night | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:06PM (#541957)

    Kalandan hipsters have a cure!

    "Jim, every cell in his body's been disrupted."

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Thursday July 20, @04:20PM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Thursday July 20, @04:20PM (#541963) Journal

    Take home:

    The only types of tissue that tested positive were those from the eye, testicle, and brain—matching the suspected sites of persistent infections in human survivors.

    and

    immune cell—CD68+ macrophages

    Thus once infected, always a risk!

    As far as I remember there were a few cases of health aides in Africa during the 2013 Ebola outbreak that were sent home to Europe and USA for treatment and they survived. This would mean they are now healthy but carries a reservoir of infectious material just like "Tyfoid-Mary". It's like a walking bomb. Semen and poo with dead CD68+ macrophages could be suspected initiators of new infection chains.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:22PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:22PM (#541964)

      So.........women are immune?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:31PM (#541968)

    Have you ever thought about why some diseases produce such violent response of our body's defenses, a cytokine storm, causing quick death even without pathogen getting hold of major parts of our tissues? Isn't it counterproductive? How we as a species survived that in the past without adapting to lower our immune response?
    Perhaps lethality and difficult clinical picture of Ebola patients is evolutionary trait which in the past helped human communities survive by stopping disease from spreading far. That would mean that by treating it and saving patients from death, we are helping pathogen escape our defenses and spread to the rest of us.

(1)