from the I-wasn't-sleeping dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
After the ghastly symptoms subside, Ebola may not be done; it may just shift to a clever stealth mode, a new study suggests.
Examining archived tissue samples from infected monkeys, researchers found that Ebola can create a cryptic viral reservoir in certain immune cells and hide in corners of the body where the rest of the immune system has little reach. The study, published this week in Nature Microbiology, echoes the reports from human Ebola survivors who complain of lingering symptoms and complications that researchers have struggled to understand.
Overall, the evidence of persistent infections—which threaten to relapse and spark new outbreaks—adds extra concern for an already alarming pathogen. But researchers are hopeful that the study also provides a way forward for research into defeating this stage of infection.
"Understanding the molecular–virological mechanisms of [Ebola virus] persistence is of paramount importance, including the conditions that favour persistence and reactivation and the time frame in which persistence may occur," the authors conclude. "Our study clarifies that a robust rhesus monkey model for [Ebola virus] persistence could be developed."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/07/in-seemingly-healthy-survivors-cryptic-ebola-may-lurk-in-immune-cells/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:06PM
Kalandan hipsters have a cure!
"Jim, every cell in his body's been disrupted."
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Thursday July 20, @04:20PM (1 child)
Take home:
and
Thus once infected, always a risk!
As far as I remember there were a few cases of health aides in Africa during the 2013 Ebola outbreak that were sent home to Europe and USA for treatment and they survived. This would mean they are now healthy but carries a reservoir of infectious material just like "Tyfoid-Mary". It's like a walking bomb. Semen and poo with dead CD68+ macrophages could be suspected initiators of new infection chains.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:22PM
So.........women are immune?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @04:31PM
Have you ever thought about why some diseases produce such violent response of our body's defenses, a cytokine storm, causing quick death even without pathogen getting hold of major parts of our tissues? Isn't it counterproductive? How we as a species survived that in the past without adapting to lower our immune response?
Perhaps lethality and difficult clinical picture of Ebola patients is evolutionary trait which in the past helped human communities survive by stopping disease from spreading far. That would mean that by treating it and saving patients from death, we are helping pathogen escape our defenses and spread to the rest of us.
Reply to This