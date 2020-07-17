Stories
Elon Musk Says Successful Maiden Flight for Falcon Heavy Unlikely

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 20, @06:54PM
from the it-IS-rocket-science dept.
Science

martyb writes:

Speaking at the International Space Station Research and Development conference, Elon Musk said that a successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy was unlikely:

SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk has downplayed the chances of a successful inaugural flight for his Falcon Heavy space launch vehicle, admitting there is a "good chance it would not make it to orbit in its first launch."

Development of the booster rocket, which is powered by 27 engines, has proven to be "way harder than the team initially thought," he told the International Space Station Research and Development conference on Wednesday.

Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful rocket booster in the world, capable of delivering a 54 ton payload into orbit.

Musk said that combining three Falcon 9 rockets together had multiplied vibrations throughout the vehicle making it difficult to test without a launch.

The maiden test flight is due to take place toward the end of the year.

As if watching the inaugural launch of the most powerful rocket since the Saturn V were not tempting enough, how many more people will watch in hopes of seeing it go BOOM!?

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 20, @07:17PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Thursday July 20, @07:17PM (#542025) Journal

    "54 ton payload into orbit" .. LEO orbit? geosynchronous? TLI?
    To make ballpark Saturn V comparison that is needed to know.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday July 20, @07:18PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday July 20, @07:18PM (#542027)

    After so many high-profile successes, setting low expectations for a prototype, 3 times bigger than anything they've ever done, is not a bad policy.

    The first Ariane 5 was a nice expensive fireworks show. Now you hardly ever hear about its always-successful launch.

    The question, Mr Musk, is how many tries before you get it right?
    These days you're barely allowed one BOOM and one "not-quite", before knowledgeable people start asking questions (as prodded to do so by your competitors).

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday July 20, @07:25PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) on Thursday July 20, @07:25PM (#542030)

      You remind me of something I wrote an posted online quite some time ago, I think on Ars.

      There is an important lesson that SpaceX should learn.

      Dear SpaceX:

      When you set out to do something bold, innovative and challenging. Something that you, yourself, are not even sure can be made to work. The risk is high. The task is difficult.

      The important point is that you might possibly fail.

      Therefore, you should not ever try. Ever. Just don't bother.

      This message brought to you by SpaceX's competitors.

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 20, @07:38PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Thursday July 20, @07:38PM (#542034) Journal

        Not trying is to ensure no success.
        It goes for girls. It goes for finances. It goes for rockets etc.

