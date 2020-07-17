Stories
Scientists Reverse Brain Damage in Drowned U.S Toddler Eden Carlson

In what is believed to be a world first, scientists have reversed brain damage in a toddler that drowned in a swimming pool. Using oxygen therapy, scientists were able to restore her ability to walk and talk just months after the accident, in which she spent 15 minutes submerged in a swimming pool and two hours where her heart did not beat on its own.

The accident took place in February 2016. Two-year-old Eden Carlson had managed to get through a baby gate and fall into the family swimming pool and was in the 5 degree Celsius water for up to 15 minutes before being discovered.

After being resuscitated and treated in hospital for just over a month, she was unresponsive to all stimuli. She was immobile and constantly squirmed and shook her head. MRI scans showed deep injury to the brain's gray matter, as well as loss of white and gray matter.

In a bid to reverse the brain damage, researchers at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and the University of North Dakota School of Medicine began treating her with two types of oxygen therapy.

[...] Concluding, the researchers say that to their knowledge, this is the first reported case of gray matter loss and white matter atrophy (types of brain damage) reversal with any therapy and that treatment with oxygen should be considered in similar cases. "Such low-risk medical treatment may have a profound effect on recovery of function in similar patients who are neurologically devastated by drowning."

Source: http://www.newsweek.com/eden-carlson-brain-damage-reversed-drowning-638628

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @08:44PM (2 children)

    Sure the treatment works at age 2 but how effective would it be at 15 or 35 or 75?

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday July 20, @09:02PM (1 child)

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday July 20, @09:02PM (#542060)

      Hey! Don't spoil my latest Halloween movie script!

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 20, @09:08PM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday July 20, @09:08PM (#542065)

        It's like a severed finger-tip, it might grow back, it might not, but remember that the finger took nearly 20 years to grow in the first place, so don't expect it to be growing back in 6 months.

        As for radical oxygen therapy on a developed, then damaged brain - think if it like a reboot, except without the opportunity to rewire and develop again... I don't think it will turn out particularly well, but it would make a great zombie/Frankenstein story.

