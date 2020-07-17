from the patchwork-quagmire dept.
A U.S. House panel on Wednesday approved a sweeping proposal by voice vote to allow automakers to deploy up to 100,000 self-driving vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards and bar states from imposing driverless car rules.
Representative Robert Latta, a Republican who heads the Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee overseeing consumer protection, said he would continue to consider changes before the full committee votes on the measure, expected next week. The full U.S. House of Representatives will not take up the bill until it reconvenes in September after the summer recess.
The measure, which would be the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would require automakers to submit safety assessment reports to U.S. regulators, but would not require pre-market approval of advanced vehicle technologies.
Automakers would have to show self-driving cars "function as intended and contain fail safe features" to get exemptions from safety standards but the Transportation Department could not "condition deployment or testing of highly automated vehicles on review of safety assessment certifications," the draft measure unveiled late Monday said.
[...] States could still set rules on registration, licensing, liability, insurance and safety inspections, but could not set self-driving car performance standards, under the proposal.
[...] Auto dealers want the final bill to clarify that the measure would not preempt state dealer franchise laws that generally bar automakers from selling vehicles directly to consumers.
I can understand why an autonomous test vehicle doesn't need seat belts but is taking away the ability of a state to regulate this new technology a good idea? What do you think?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @10:16PM (1 child)
Seriously, only the Space Race can out do Driverless Cars as an issue the US Gov has tried to push through. I really don't get it, there has to be something else at work here. Why such broad sweeping approvals that fly in the face of logic, reason, and the general antagonism that most new tech gets?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday July 20, @10:23PM
> Why such broad sweeping approvals that fly in the face of logic, reason, and the general antagonism that most new tech gets?
because angry citizens armed with two tons of steel on wheels is more dangerous than angry pedestrians.
Everything the elite does is about control.
Always beware of countermeasures put in place before the crisis is even defined.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday July 20, @10:28PM (1 child)
I sincerely hope whoever hacks these 100,000 killer robots sends them first to this U.S. House panel before turning them loose on innocent citizens. Think of it as an educational experience for those incapable of thinking except under extreme duress.
As far as I know there is still no answer to the question of who is liable when a vehicle with nobody in control causes property damage or loss of human life. The programmers? Their project management team? The CxO level? Hahahahahaha.
Alpha test this shit on your own planet, not mine.
Come on people! We can't even stop SPAM or robocalling effectively yet, but we're ready to let multi-ton self-propelled machines hurl toward us at 60MPH with nobody anywhere responsible or in control?????????? Most insane idea of the century!
Those of you who will argue it is all going to be OK please post your physical location so I can come have a, um, chat with you when the inevitable happens. Are you willing to bet your life on this technology? Because I'm not willing to bet mine. But then, I won't be given any choice in the matter will I?
Of course, because yet another obsolete business model wants legislation to prop up their useless function.
Corporate control of everything was inevitable once people decided Facebook was more important than freedom.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday July 20, @10:32PM
Here's hoping. If their strongest skill under extreme duress is to emit sound bites, any educational experience would be brief, shortly followed by replacement with similar decision-makers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, @10:37PM
And just where in the Constitution does it say the federal government can bar states from imposing driverless car rules, or at least something more broadly applicable? The commerce clause doesn't really apply here (just like it doesn't apply in most of the situations the courts claim it applies, such as with drugs).
