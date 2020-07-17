Stories
Austria Resident Max Schrems is Organizing a Privacy-Oriented Class-Action Suit Against Facebook

posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @02:51AM
canopic jug writes:

Max Schrems is hoping for approval from the EU Court of Justice to bring an Austrian-style collective suit against Facebook. Unlike the earlier case in Ireland which dealt primarily with US mass surveillance, this Austria-based case focuses on the commercial misuse of personal data by Facebook. The lawsuit addresses alleged violations of privacy by Facebook through, for starters, its misuse of personal data and tracking of users on external pages. He is backed by his earlier case that the user data of EU citizens was not sufficiently protected when shipped to the U.S.

An opinion is expected by November 7th from Advocate General Michal Bobek, a court advisor, the final judgment by the end of the year.

The case is C-498/16, Schrems.

