Coding School "The Iron Yard" Announces Closure of All Campuses

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 21, @04:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the wonder-if-they-taught-rust? dept.
Career & Education

McGruber writes:

The Iron Yard, a South Carolina-based coding school with 15 locations, announced that it plans to close all of its campuses. The four-old company posted a message (http://blog.theironyard.com/2017/07/20/message-iron-yard/) on its website delivering the news: "In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts." The note said the company will finish out its summer classes, including career support.

Main Link: http://www.ajc.com/news/local/coding-school-giant-iron-yard-announces-closure-all-campuses/AjeD1aOnb6KUmetDFH4yaJ/

[One school with fifteen locations closing — is this an isolated problem, or just one instance of a more widespread problem? What other schools have recently closed, or are in the act of closing, in your area? --martyb]

