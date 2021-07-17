17/07/21/0318225 story
posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @10:39AM
from the if-they-had-a-larger-park... dept.
Two years after Cecil the lion was killed by a trophy-hunter in Zimbabwe, prompting global outrage, his son may have met a similar sad end. Xanda, a six-year-old lion with several young cubs, was reportedly shot on a trophy hunt. He is said to have died outside the Hwange National Park in northern Zimbabwe. The lion had been fitted with an electronic tracking collar by Oxford University researchers.
The BBC's Africa Correspondent, Andrew Harding, reports that at the age of six, Xanda was old enough to be legally targeted by big game hunters. These individuals, many from the US, UK and South Africa, pay tens of thousands of pounds for the deadly pursuit - thereby funding the staff who protect other wildlife in the National Park.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:03AM
Would be nice if they also allowed hunting hunters and poachers. It would be expensive tho, as it would have to offset the future bribes / taxes the "game" would pay if left alive.
