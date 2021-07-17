Stories
Cloud Saves Microsoft, Azure Revenue Doubles

posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @12:12PM
takyon writes:

I'm not sure about "mobile first", but Microsoft's "cloud first" strategy seems to be paying off:

Microsoft Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its fast-growing cloud business. Shares of the world's largest software company rose more than 3 percent in after-hours trading, after touching a record high of $74.30 during the regular session.

Microsoft said revenue from its cloud unit, which includes the flagship Azure platform and server products, rose about 11 percent to $7.43 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $7.32 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Revenue from Azure nearly doubled in the quarter.

Microsoft Azure.

