NPR visits a prison goat farm that was the subject of an activist's ire back in 2015:
Whole Foods loved [Jim Schott's] cheese. His company [Haystack Mountain] grew. It also changed. Ten years ago, Haystack Mountain started buying milk from a farm in a prison. Schott doesn't recall telling Whole Foods or his other customers about that change in the Haystack Mountain story. In any case, Schott felt that it was a good thing — "a model of good prison management."
Then, in 2015, a prison reform activist named Michael Allen sent a letter to John Mackey, the CEO of Whole Foods. Allen demanded that Whole Foods stop selling Haystack Mountain's cheese because it was made, in part, using the labor of prisoners earning pennies per hour. The way Allen sees it, Haystack was "taking advantage of helpless, powerless individuals. They're fair game for corporations to make money off of. And I just told [Mackey] that we wanted him to get out of that business."
Many things besides cheese are made in prisons. Across the country, tens of thousands of inmates work for businesses that have set up operations inside prison walls. They make flags and furniture. Most of the time, they attract little attention. People may feel differently about something they eat, though, especially a boutique food like goat cheese. To Allen's amazement and delight, Whole Food caved to his demands. In a statement, the company said that some of its customers weren't comfortable with products made by prisoners, so it would no longer sell them.
The inmates are still milking those goats, though. I was curious about this farm, and set up a visit.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 21, @01:50PM (3 children)
IF AND ONLY IF the prisoner has a choice, AND, he is payed the prevailing wage.
Actually, I think all prisoners should be given the opportunity to work. How the hell they gonna pay restitution to their victims, if they can't work? But, those prisoners SHOULD NOT be exploited on a scale that rivals slave labor. Pay them a fair wage, then work them as long as they want to work.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Friday July 21, @01:56PM
Hear! Hear!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @02:03PM
They say China has inhumane conditions, and that is why American products can't compete. Apparently this is our answer.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday July 21, @02:18PM
They do seem to have a choice and the wage they get paid is better then most other prison jobs, or so I gather from the article.
Working on the goat farm is in that regard a privilege and a perk. You get to go outside. You are about to be released from prison so this is really all about them once again learning to live in polite society. It's not homicidal axe wielding serial killers out there milking goats. The $5 a day they make is not high enough to be restitution money, they might be saved until release or they are basically commissary cash at best. But it could be an interesting idea to pay them real wages and then send most of it to their victims. I'm just not sure there would actually be any prison jobs in the western world then as third world labor would be a much cheaper alternative. These schemes are never about making money, it's about letting prisoners do something. Doing anything is in some regard better then doing nothing, prisoners doing nothing is a giant security problem and risk.
I have no issue with prison labor or farms. They serve a purpose. It must be better having prisoners do this then just spending all their time playing cards, watching TV and working out in the yard. Idle hands and all that ... At least this way they do something productive. That said one can wonder how useful it is a skill to learn these days, probably not a lot of demand for goat farmers out in the normal job market. But getting farm jobs might be a viable alternative for a lot of x-cons.
(Score: 2) by bziman on Friday July 21, @01:52PM (1 child)
But Haystack makes fantastic cheese... and they're based not too far from me, so I can "buy local". And their website talks about the prison dairy they use, which is also pretty close by. So I don't know if it's right or wrong, but it sure tastes good.
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Friday July 21, @02:08PM
It's the uric acid they use to enhance the curdling process you're tasting.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by crafoo on Friday July 21, @01:57PM (2 children)
Using prisoners for corporate labor sets up a perverse incentive for more prisoners. Either new prisoners or retaining existing prisoners. They are also a captive labor force. The incentive will be there to coerce them to work even if it is optional. There is precedent to pay them below market wages. Everything about this is evil.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday July 21, @02:18PM
While it's a serious concern, I'd rather they revamp the system so that the prisoners benefit more heavily than the prison does: say, by paying them fair wages and only having an amount that covers their "room and board" go to the prison, with the rest going to account they may retrieve when they exit (or perhaps other arrangements, like having some go to child support or whatever, as needed).
The prison is still incentivized to want them to work, but only to help cover partially prisoner costs, not because they can turn a serious profit doing it. The major burden of the cost should always be on the state.
(Score: 0) by fakefuck39 on Friday July 21, @02:19PM
yeah, having taxpayers spend over 100k per prisoner as they sit there, eat, look at the wall, and work out is a much better way to go. sorry bud - I don't give a fuck about the "incentive" crap. learn about the separation of powers (I recommend finishing 5th grade for that) - specifically the executive an the judicial. and if there's a problem where the judicial gets money from corporations administered by ties to the executive, well that problem needs to be fixed.
In the meanwhile, my opinion is this: we put you in a prison, you work for free, every day, or you don't get to eat and you die. good thing this is a step in that direction.
