17/07/21/0324255 story
posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @03:18PM
from the Own-to-Pwn dept.
from the Own-to-Pwn dept.
Vice's Motherboard reports that an exploit in the popular online game Counter-Strike led to potential execution of specially crafted malware:
The researcher found that the Source engine could be exploited by loading malicious code into a custom asset within a player-made map. Games sometimes allow players to make custom maps for online play. In these maps, players can load custom assets such as textures, character skins, or ragdoll models...
A hacker could create a malicious ragdoll model, load it into his or her game, invite people to join, and then frag them to trigger the exploit and hack into their computer, according to Justin Taft, the researcher who found and reported the vulnerability.
Bug in the Game Counter-Strike Allowed Hackers to Infect Gamers' PCs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.