The researcher found that the Source engine could be exploited by loading malicious code into a custom asset within a player-made map. Games sometimes allow players to make custom maps for online play. In these maps, players can load custom assets such as textures, character skins, or ragdoll models...

A hacker could create a malicious ragdoll model, load it into his or her game, invite people to join, and then frag them to trigger the exploit and hack into their computer, according to Justin Taft, the researcher who found and reported the vulnerability.