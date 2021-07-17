Stories
Humans Arrived on Australian Continent 18,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @06:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the how-many-generations-IS-that? dept.
Science

takyon writes:

New artifact finds have pushed the minimum age for the arrival of humans in Australia to 65,000 years ago:

Archaeologists have found the first evidence to suggest that Aboriginal people have been in Australia for at least 65,000 years. The discovery indicates their arrival on the continent was up to 18,000 years earlier than previously thought.

It was made after sophisticated artefacts were excavated from a rock shelter in the Northern Territory. Researchers unearthed what they say are the world's oldest stone axes and ochre crayons, thought to be used for art.

The research, which has been peer-reviewed, was published in the journal Nature [DOI: 10.1038/nature22968] [DX]. It is based on findings at the Madjedbebe shelter, near Kakadu National Park.

