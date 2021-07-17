17/07/21/1140217 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 21, @11:12PM
from the it's-been-a-while dept.
For quite some time now Linux and FOSS vlogger Nixie Pixel, has been bringing videos about Linux, FOSS, and more to many a thirsty geek. Finally, after a mysterious absence of one year, the vlog darling returns to YouTube.
If you're not familiar with her, she has two channels on YouTube:
NixieDoesLinux, and "OS.ALT. The second of which covers the indie/hacking/geek community, including open source alternatives to operating systems and gaming."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:16PM (2 children)
With a name like Nixie Does Linux, I expect to see midget porn where the dude wears a tuxedo and a penguin mask.
If it's not porn, I don't care to watch it, because I can get all the Linux and FOSS information I need by reading the fucking manuals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:32PM (1 child)
Real LiGNUx users eschew the manual pages, which are seldom maintained, and consult the Texinfo documentation for a full description.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:45PM
Real linux gurus read the source code because real Linux gurus know real Linux gurus never update the documentation.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday July 21, @11:28PM (7 children)
Yes, but... [staticflickr.com]
Without makeup she looks like Pink [warosu.org] from The Wall.
Still, makeup + attention whoring [nixiepixel.com] == hordes of dick-kneading beta orbiters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:34PM (4 children)
"Pity that you think she needed a paint job to conform to your idea of a woman." — jimtheowl
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday July 21, @11:44PM (3 children)
You cannot get away with the intellectual laziness of copying and pasting here -- this strumpet is caked in makeup, way too much makeup, in fact. Probably daddy-issues too.
Before the whole "I'm a nerd too, look at my Arduino" thing caught on with women, those types were making their money dancing on poles and blowing wealthy old fat-guys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:50PM (1 child)
You know, that whole "prison goat farm" article got me remembering the time that Eth was sent down to the Turkey Farm, and spent his days trying to milk the turkeys. Good times, good times.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 22, @12:00AM
When I first saw the "Prison Goat Farm" story, I thought it was about a resort for Islamic terrorists.
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday July 21, @11:59PM
Don't blame them. The US president has made intellectual laziness a positive attribute. In any case, you telling me you take issue with a multi-platform entrepreneur capitalizing on an emergent market of antisocial retards (who usually don't know the value of money or ad time) with no overhead beyond staying healthy?
How dare you. This is America goddamnit.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me] 🗿
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @11:58PM (1 child)
Everybody knows real nerds aren't attention whores. Whole lotta fake nerds in the business these days. A whole lotta attention whoring [github.com] nerds.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 22, @12:05AM
Know how to spot a fake nerd? They use the word "geek" unironically.
I went over this in ad-nauseum rants at Slashdot.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday July 22, @12:05AM (1 child)
I checked out her web page at nixiepixel.com, and I'm rather confused. On her "about" [nixiepixel.com] page, she says she's 26 years old, and in her videos and photos that looks about right, definitely not over 30. But then she talks about growing up gaming on the Atari 2600 and how she used to play King's Quest for hours... Um, I'm a lot older than 26, and while I remember the Atari 2600 when it was current, I'm actually a little too young to have grown up playing it (the 2600 came out in the late 70s). I am old enough to have played King's Quest (the first one), though I played KQ3 if I recall correctly. She should have been born around 1990, which is long after the 2600 was dead and replaced with not only the NES, but the SuperNES, and King's Quest is older than that too. At her age, she would have been growing up with Windows 98 and XP and I'm guessing the first Xbox or PS2. I'm not even sure how well KQ1 would have played on a Win98 or XP machine if you loaded up a copy.
Did she get a bunch of ancient computing hand-me-downs or something? Or is she an immortal who's lying about her age to explain why she doesn't look like she's 45-50?
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 22, @12:10AM
Judging by her photos, I imagine she lies about much more than her vintage gaming creds. Amount of dicks taken, incurable STDs infected, abortions, being addicted to coke and Xanax, bulimia, lack of father figure in childhood, taxable income procured from Backpage, preference for Black men and Cholos, game cartridges stolen from pimply male friends, voting for Hillary Clinton,
Fuck, I could go all night, but I got booze to drink, man!
