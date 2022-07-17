Stories
Judge OKs $11.2M Settlement for Hacked Ashley Madison Users

A federal judge on Friday approved an $11.2 million settlement between the marital infidelity website Ashley Madison and users who sued after hackers released personal information, including financial data and details of their sexual proclivities.

[...] A final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

[...] The company denied wrongdoing but said in a statement that it settled to "avoid the uncertainty, expense, and inconvenience associated with continued litigation."

[...] The case is unique in that many website users not only want to remain anonymous but registered using false names, said James McDonough III, an attorney for the users. As a result, those eligible for the settlement won't be contacted directly. Instead, they will reach out to those who could benefit via magazine and web ads.

[...] McDonough said there is no estimate on how many people will seek part of the settlement money, which could range from as little as $19 for those victimized by the hack up to $2,000 for those who were victims of identity theft because of the hack.

