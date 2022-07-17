It is a classic chase scene in modern cinematic history. The image of a rampant Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) chasing Jeff Goldblum as he sits injured in the back of a 4x4 vehicle in Stephen Spielberg's original film adaptation of Jurassic Park.

But could a T. rex actually move that fast, or even run at all?

New research from the University of Manchester says the sheer size and weight of T. rex means it couldn't move at high speed, as its leg-bones would have buckled under its own weight load.

The research, published by journal PeerJ, looks extensively into the gait and biomechanics of the world's most famous Dinosaur and, using the latest high performance computing technology from N8 High Performance Computing (HPC), has created a new simulation model to test its findings.

Led by Professor William Sellers from the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, the researchers have combined two separate biomechanical techniques, known as multibody dynamic analysis (MBDA) and skeletal stress analysis (SSA), into one simulation model, creating a new more accurate one.

Prof Sellers says the results demonstrate any running gaits for T. rex would probably lead to 'unacceptably high skeletal loads'. Meaning, in layman's terms, any running would simply break the dinosaur's legs. This contradicts the running speeds predicted by previous biomechanical models which can suggest anything up to 45mph.