Windows XP, Vista Buried by Blizzard

posted by martyb on Saturday July 22, @10:26AM
from the not-supported,-but-still-playable? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

"If you're using an operating system [from Microsoft] that's over a decade old to play Blizzard games, we have some bad news for you. Starting in October, Blizzard says it will "begin the process of ending support for Windows XP and Windows Vista in World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, Diablo III, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm." - via ArsTechnica

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @10:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @10:37AM (#542849)

    15-18 years ago.

    Fuck Blizzard, Rockstar, and all the douchebag publishers who have sank gaming into the toilets of civilization.

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday July 22, @10:48AM

      by kaszz (4211) on Saturday July 22, @10:48AM (#542853) Journal

      Isn't it great that we have bnetd now that Blizzard support is ending?

      Writing a new server package for their newer games perhaps can serve as a customer feedback? :-)

