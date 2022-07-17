from the math-is-hard dept.
Algebra is one of the biggest hurdles to getting a high school or college degree — particularly for students of color and first-generation undergrads.
It is also the single most failed course in community colleges across the country. So if you're not a STEM major (science, technology, engineering, math), why even study algebra?
That's the argument Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the California community college system, made today in an interview with NPR's Robert Siegel.
At American community colleges, 60 percent of those enrolled are required to take at least one math course. Most — nearly 80 percent — never complete that requirement.
Oakley is among a growing number of educators who view intermediate algebra as an obstacle to students obtaining their credentials — particularly in fields that require no higher level math skills.
Their thinking has led to initiatives like Community College Pathways, which strays away from abstract algebra to engage students in real-world math applications.
As well it should be.
You have that backward, friend. Not having a brain will get you ahead in life. Not having social skills is the obstacle.
The stupidest people are the most successful people. The people with brains either obey the stupid elite or die.
But but but STEM jobs are the future! The only jobs are STEM jobs and every STEM graduate is a guaranteed millionaire, maybe even billionaire. It's guaranteed!
"Not a STEM major" doesn't even make any sense. There aren't any other majors.
STEM!
Huh? I could do basic algebra when I was about 8 years old. And just what is the insinuation here with regard to "students of color"? Is this some retarded, common-core bullshit intended to deprive young people of the opportunity to develop lateral thinking skills? What exactly is the point of higher education for individuals who are incapable of algebra when it's simply the employment of abstract thought patterns to solve tangible problems? Why are we not, instead, calling for remedial math?
