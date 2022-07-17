Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Colorado Weed Sales Pass Half Billion Mark

posted by martyb on Saturday July 22, @06:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the green-agenda dept.
News

Lagg writes:

Not even 8 months after my home state of Colorado voted against recreational legalization in part due to meddling and hack science. Colorado has reported that since the beginning of the year they have made $620 million in sales with $95 million of it going to the state1.

Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions continues insisting that marijuana will be the fall of society.

[1 Forbes site — page is behind an ad-blocker blocker. --Ed.]

Original Submission


«  Some Educators Question If Algebra Should Be Required
Colorado Weed Sales Pass Half Billion Mark | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by nnet on Saturday July 22, @06:17PM

    by nnet (5716) on Saturday July 22, @06:17PM (#543013)

    heh jeff sessions said something. and still no one cared.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @06:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @06:34PM (#543027)

    heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh you gonna eat that

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @07:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @07:02PM (#543041)

    g..

    I was hoping for so much more but I guess you just cannot depend on pot heads for anything :(

(1)