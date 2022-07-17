17/07/22/1321247 story
from the green-agenda dept.
Not even 8 months after my home state of Colorado voted against recreational legalization in part due to meddling and hack science. Colorado has reported that since the beginning of the year they have made $620 million in sales with $95 million of it going to the state1.
Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions continues insisting that marijuana will be the fall of society.
[1 Forbes site — page is behind an ad-blocker blocker. --Ed.]
(Score: 1) by nnet on Saturday July 22, @06:17PM
heh jeff sessions said something. and still no one cared.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @06:34PM
heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh heh you gonna eat that
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @07:02PM
g..
I was hoping for so much more but I guess you just cannot depend on pot heads for anything :(
