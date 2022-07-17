A new Copyright Directive is being drafted for Europe. Within that process the Committee on Culture and Education (CULT) has agreed to an amendment that would greatly reduce citizens' rights in regards to online material and even digital material in general. The "snippet tax" aka "link tax" would require licenses for even the tiniest quotations of published material as well as mandating upload filters. Either of these would effectively ban sites like SoylentNews from Europe, but scholarly publishing would suffer as badly.

Original Submission