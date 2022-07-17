17/07/22/1513243 story
posted by martyb on Saturday July 22, @11:46PM
from the affects-open-access-journals,-too dept.
A new Copyright Directive is being drafted for Europe. Within that process the Committee on Culture and Education (CULT) has agreed to an amendment that would greatly reduce citizens' rights in regards to online material and even digital material in general. The "snippet tax" aka "link tax" would require licenses for even the tiniest quotations of published material as well as mandating upload filters. Either of these would effectively ban sites like SoylentNews from Europe, but scholarly publishing would suffer as badly.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday July 23, @12:03AM
After all, Apple forced U2 onto many devices.
Also,is it also okay if I paid, but don't enjoy it?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday July 23, @12:15AM
The corporations are not even trying to hide their crap anymore.
