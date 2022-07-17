17/07/22/1522244 story
posted by martyb on Sunday July 23, @01:37AM
from the exhausting-coverage dept.
Multiple sites are reporting on a recent article in Der Spiegel about what might be the largest cartel case in German economic history. Automakers VW, Audi, Porsche, BMW, and Daimler are alleged to have coordinated in secret since the 1990s regarding, among other things, diesel emission cheating.
- German carmakers may have colluded on diesel systems: Spiegel
- German magazine alleges decades of improper practice to fix costs and discuss diesel emissions
- German Carmakers Can't Catch a Break as Next Scandal Looms Large
- German carmakers Volkswagen, Audi, BMW 'colluded' on diesel emissions: Report
Source (in German): http://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/soziales/volkswagen-audi-porsche-bmw-und-daimler-unter-kartellverdacht-a-1159052.html
