Multiple sites are reporting on a recent article in Der Spiegel about what might be the largest cartel case in German economic history. Automakers VW, Audi, Porsche, BMW, and Daimler are alleged to have coordinated in secret since the 1990s regarding, among other things, diesel emission cheating.

Source (in German): http://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/soziales/volkswagen-audi-porsche-bmw-und-daimler-unter-kartellverdacht-a-1159052.html