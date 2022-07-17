Stories
Possible Diesel Exhaust Collusion Between German Automakers for Decades

posted by martyb on Sunday July 23, @01:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the exhausting-coverage dept.
canopic jug writes:

Multiple sites are reporting on a recent article in Der Spiegel about what might be the largest cartel case in German economic history. Automakers VW, Audi, Porsche, BMW, and Daimler are alleged to have coordinated in secret since the 1990s regarding, among other things, diesel emission cheating.

Source (in German): http://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/soziales/volkswagen-audi-porsche-bmw-und-daimler-unter-kartellverdacht-a-1159052.html

