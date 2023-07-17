https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-22/japan-pictures-likely-show-melted-fukushima-fuel-for-first-time
New images show what is likely to be melted nuclear fuel hanging from inside one of Japan's wrecked Fukushima reactors, a potential milestone in the cleanup of one of the worst atomic disasters in history.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc., Japan's biggest utility, released images on Friday showing a hardened black, grey and orange substance that dripped from the bottom of the No. 3 reactor pressure vessel at Fukushima, which is likely to contain melted fuel, according to Takahiro Kimoto, an official at the company. The company sent a Toshiba-designed robot, which can swim and resembles a submarine, to explore the inside of the reactor for the first time on July 19.
"Never before have we taken such clear pictures of what could be melted fuel," Kimoto said at a press briefing that began at 9 p.m. Friday in Tokyo, noting that it would take time to analyze and confirm whether it is actually fuel. "We believe that the fuel melted and mixed with the metal directly underneath it. And it is highly likely that we have filmed that on Friday."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @11:03AM (2 children)
Who in their right mind builds a fucking nuclear power station next to the sea in a geologically unstable region?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @11:07AM (1 child)
The people who fucking live there. Where the fuck else are they going to build it? Last time the Japanese tried to expand beyond their geologically unstable island region, Americans nuked the shit out of them to stay where they belong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @11:35AM
No wonder Japan is an entire country of xenophobic agoraphobic hikikomori.
