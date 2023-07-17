from the voice-of-reason? dept.
A President Trump thought bubble about the U.S. and Russia collaborating on cybersecurity matters has been dismissed by National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers:
National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers on Saturday rebuffed the prospect for a U.S.-Russia cyber unit, a proposal which has been greeted with incredulity by several senior U.S. lawmakers and which President Donald Trump himself appeared to back down from after initially indicating interest.
U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking Democrats' emails and distributing online propaganda to help Trump win the election over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
[...] Asked whether it was a good idea to set up a cyber security cell with the Russians, Rogers told the annual Aspen Security Forum: "I'm not a policy guy here. .... I would argue now is probably not the best time to be doing this."
But there's more:
In unusually passionate and stark terms, the head of the nation's top spy agency made clear on Saturday in Colorado that he will stand up to anyone -- even the president of the United States -- who asks him to use the U.S. intelligence community as a political prop. "We are not about particular viewpoints. We are not about particular parties. We just can't work that way," National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers said at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado.
[...] Although Rogers has refused to publicly discuss his private conversations with Trump, he has previously vowed to keep politics out of his agency's work. But his remarks today at the annual gathering of senior officials, reporters and others tied to the U.S. intelligence community were noteworthy in their intensity and passion. Punctuating each word -- one by one -- the U.S. Navy admiral said, "I will not violate the oath that I have taken in the 36 years as a commission officer." Rogers' face hardened and his voice cracked as he added: "I won't do that."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday July 23, @02:40PM
Its the country thats the problem, not politics or collaboration in general. See for example:
http://www.jta.org/2016/12/20/news-opinion/politics/us-israel-cybersecurity-collaboration-legislation-signed-into-law [jta.org]
"This must include a collaborative approach that allows us to work with our leading partners, like Israel, to develop new technologies for our cyber incident responders." etc etc
Its hard to believe the cold war ended around 1990 and nearly 30 years later there are still dinosaurs who think Russia is going to go "Red Dawn" on us next week unless we heroically stop them. Its right there in the article "in the 36 years as a commission officer." That dumbass hasn't had a new thought since reading Tom Clancy "Red Storm Rising" book in the 80s.
