Nine Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce Dementia Risk, Study Says

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 23, @04:26PM
from the don't-stop-learning dept.
"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

One in three cases of dementia could be prevented if more people looked after their brain health throughout life, according to an international study in the Lancet.

It lists nine key risk factors including lack of education, hearing loss, smoking and physical inactivity.

The study is being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London.

By 2050, 131 million people could be living with dementia globally.

There are estimated to be 47 million people with the condition at the moment.

These risk factors - which are described as potentially modifiable - add up to 35%. The other 65% of dementia risk is thought to be potentially non-modifiable.

Source: Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention and care

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @04:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @04:44PM (#543391)

    Wow! Every box on the checklist!

            Mid-life hearing loss - don't listen to hip hop music
            Failing to complete secondary education - stay in school
            Smoking - don't do drugs
            Failing to seek early treatment for depression - don't be a loser
            Physical inactivity - get a job
            Social isolation - don't be a loner
            High blood pressure - obey doctors orders
            Obesity - don't drink soda
            Type 2 diabetes - don't eat candy

(1)