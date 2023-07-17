from the don't-stop-learning dept.
One in three cases of dementia could be prevented if more people looked after their brain health throughout life, according to an international study in the Lancet.
It lists nine key risk factors including lack of education, hearing loss, smoking and physical inactivity.
The study is being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London.
By 2050, 131 million people could be living with dementia globally.
There are estimated to be 47 million people with the condition at the moment.
These risk factors - which are described as potentially modifiable - add up to 35%. The other 65% of dementia risk is thought to be potentially non-modifiable.
Source: Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention and care
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 23, @04:44PM
Wow! Every box on the checklist!
Mid-life hearing loss - don't listen to hip hop music
Failing to complete secondary education - stay in school
Smoking - don't do drugs
Failing to seek early treatment for depression - don't be a loser
Physical inactivity - get a job
Social isolation - don't be a loner
High blood pressure - obey doctors orders
Obesity - don't drink soda
Type 2 diabetes - don't eat candy
