Is the typical Spanish daily schedule about to change forever? For decades, campaigners in the country have complained that the average Spaniard's habit of keeping extremely late hours and taking delightfully long lunch breaks was making everyday life harder for citizens. This week, change could finally be on the way, as 110 professional bodies in Catalonia have signed up to a plan to change the region's daily timetable by 2025, shortening the classic three-hour lunch break so that employees can finish work earlier in the evening.
Such a change would radically reshape ordinary people's lives—and controversially, it could drive a wedge between Catalonia and the rest of Spain, where the national government supports similar changes (and has adopted a shorter break for public offices) but hasn't yet fixed a timetable for action.
You could call the plan an end to national harmony, a blessed release for hard-pressed workers, or an attack on the Spanish way of life. Whatever you do, however, don't call it the end of the siesta.
Most of southern Europe where, prior to the modern age, it was too hot to work outside in the midday sun. Hence, long lunch breaks evolved as part of the culture. Italy, Greece, Portugal and France.
This difference is most stark looking at the southern US, where air conditioning made longer practical working hours possible in many professions, but culturally the US is of largely northern European basis (UK, Holland, Germany etc..).
Let's hope they have reserved power capacity to run all those air condition units that will now need to run in the middle of the day.
Oooppps didn't think of that!
Heat island anyone?
Its sunny there, no?
Problem solved.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Spain is sunny and during the mid day it may be extra hot so by having air conditioning used at those times will increase the power demand and worsen the heat island effect.
Power the AC with solar cells.
Most people working office jobs don't have a 3 hour lunch break in Spain. You can find that on some (smaller) public facing shops (groceries, press stands, bars, etc.), and maybe that's what most tourists see in smaller, touristic places, but most people work either 9-to-6 (bear in mind Spain is on CEST time instead of Greenwich even though the meridian actually crosses the country, so this is basically 8-to-5) or on 8 hour shifts in places that are open from really early to really late (8am to 11pm or the like).
Not saying that such works don't exist, but they are not as prevalent as the excerpt suggests. I'm 35 and have worked for 6 different companies, never had that. One of my friends, a hairdresser, has a long lunch break (2 hours, not 3), but none other does. And, since it's been mentioned, I know a lot of people that do like to take naps - they either do it on weekends exclusively or have jobs that end before lunch, as most people don't have the time to map in the middle of the work day.
Well, I generally come in at least fifteen minutes late. Uh, I use the side door. That way Lumbergh can't see me. And after that, I just sort of space out for about an hour. I just stare at my desk. But it looks like I'm working. I do that for probably another hour after lunch, too. I'd say in a given week I probably only do about fifteen minutes of real, actual work.
