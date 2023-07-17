Stories
Q: Ligatures in Programming Fonts? A: Hell No

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 24, @03:39AM
from the not-no-but-... dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Ligatures in programming fonts — a misguided trend I was hoping would collapse under its own illogic. But several readers have already sent me this new argument in favor.

Let me save you some time:

Ligatures in programming fonts are a terrible idea.

And not because I’m a purist or a grump. (Some days, but not today.) Programming code has special semantic considerations. Ligatures in programming fonts are likely to either misrepresent the meaning of the code, or cause miscues among readers. So in the end, even if they’re cute, the risk of error isn’t worth it.

There are good reasons we have Unicode and this is NOT one of them.

Source: http://tinyletter.com/mbutterick/letters/q-ligatures-in-programming-fonts-a-hell-no

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Monday July 24, @03:56AM (1 child)

    by Arik (4543) on Monday July 24, @03:56AM (#543571)
    Had to hit the link to figure out what you were talking about lol.

    Ligatures are fine with me, but he's talking about something rather different from that, apparently the fonts(!) can now be programmed to blur the distinctions between non-ligatured letters.

    Lovely. Go integrate that into systemd, the effect will be synergetically enhanced for Maximum Fedora.
    Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 24, @04:23AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 24, @04:23AM (#543574)

      Posting AC because this will vaporize my karma.

      I would like to program in a serif font, with ligatures. Elastic tabstops [nickgravgaard.com] would keep everything aligned.

      The only reason I don't do this is because as far as I can tell, there are no elastic tabstops for Vim or Netbeans.

  • (Score: 2) by cafebabe on Monday July 24, @04:24AM

    by cafebabe (894) on Monday July 24, @04:24AM (#543575) Journal

    Do not want. Re-mapping compound punctuation, commonly found in programming, to distinct Unicode code-points would be about as helpful as multi-tonal Morse code. I'm sure there will be fans of this proposal but we've got enough problems with seven bit clean ASCII source code displayed as seven bit clean ASCII source code. If you don't have a Western European first language then function names and variable names with extended symbols may aid forays into programming. I've suggested decoupling all glyphs for the purpose of simplifying display [soylentnews.org]. I've seen more complicated schemes which may be facetious.

    Now is a good time to clear your cookies.
