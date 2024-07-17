Stories
US Army Seeks Internet-of-Battlefield-Things, Distributed Bot Swarms

posted by n1 on Monday July 24, @07:37AM
from the robot-wars dept.
Fnord666 writes:

After nearly two decades of war against technologically unsophisticated foes, the Army Research Lab is reorienting to counter China and Russia.

The Army Research Lab is turning more of its attention to fighting land wars against far more technologically sophisticated adversaries than it has in the past several decades. In the coming months, the Lab will fund new programs related to highly (but not fully) autonomous drones and robots that can withstand adversary electronic warfare operations. The Lab will also fund new efforts to develop battlefield communications and sensing networks that perform well against foes with advanced electronic warfare capabilities, according to Philip Perconti, who became the director of the Lab in June.

After nearly two decades of war against determined but technologically unsophisticated foes in the Middle East, U.S. Army tech has, in some ways, fallen behind that of competing states, according to a May report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies on U.S. Army modernization.

For instance, Russia has invested heavily in anti-access / area denial technologies meant to keep U.S. forces out of certain areas. "There are regions in Donbass where no electromagnetic communications—including radio, cell phone, and television—work," says the CSIS report. "Electronic warfare is the single largest killer of Ukrainian systems by jamming either the controller or GPS signals."

Source: DefenseOne.com

