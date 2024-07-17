17/07/24/1131206 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 24, @04:32PM
from the ouch dept.
from the ouch dept.
BOOM! That's the sound of Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." US Weekend total is $17 million, not even a multiple of Friday's $6 million. Costing at least $225 million, "Valerian" is a domestic dud.
The only hope for STX Films on the most expensive indie film ever made is people in non English speaking countries not caring about the story or dialogue. This often the case, and dud films– see "The Mummy" — can find audiences who just want the visual flash.
"Valerian" will have to count on China, Russia, South Korea, and other out of the way locales to bail them out.
The previews looked visually amazing. Was the movie really that bad?
$225 Million “Valerian” Crashes With $17Mil Weekend, Biggest Loss for Most Expensive Indie Film | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 24, @04:50PM (1 child)
I'm looking forward to seeing this in a theater, it looks awesome. I've heard the plot is sketchy, used mainly to string the SFX together, but it looks like a great spectacle.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday July 24, @05:06PM
It got good coverage at Comic con, and is just now starting to see TV ads.
I think its just too soon, because not everyone was aware it was even coming out, nobody was waiting for the appearance of their favorite heart-throb, (lost in all the characters and makeup). This will be a sleeper, I predict, and depends on word of mouth.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday July 24, @04:53PM (3 children)
Has anyone seen it?
Luc Besson also directed the 5th Element. That did poorly in theaters and got pretty bad reviews at the time. It ended up being one of my favorite movies...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Monday July 24, @04:55PM
I haven't seen it, but now I sort of want to. I loved 5th Element.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 24, @05:02PM
And he directed Lucy
That wasn't too bad
fritsd (not logged in)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday July 24, @05:05PM
See, now I'm torn. The only indie movie I ever thought wasn't pretentious bullshit was The Boondock Saints but I also dug The Fifth Element...
Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
Reply to This
Parent