$225 Million “Valerian” Crashes With $17Mil Weekend, Biggest Loss for Most Expensive Indie Film

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 24, @04:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the ouch dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

BOOM! That's the sound of Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." US Weekend total is $17 million, not even a multiple of Friday's $6 million. Costing at least $225 million, "Valerian" is a domestic dud.

The only hope for STX Films on the most expensive indie film ever made is people in non English speaking countries not caring about the story or dialogue. This often the case, and dud films– see "The Mummy" — can find audiences who just want the visual flash.

"Valerian" will have to count on China, Russia, South Korea, and other out of the way locales to bail them out.

The previews looked visually amazing. Was the movie really that bad?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 24, @04:50PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday July 24, @04:50PM (#543759)

    I'm looking forward to seeing this in a theater, it looks awesome. I've heard the plot is sketchy, used mainly to string the SFX together, but it looks like a great spectacle.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday July 24, @05:06PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 24, @05:06PM (#543770) Journal

      It got good coverage at Comic con, and is just now starting to see TV ads.

      I think its just too soon, because not everyone was aware it was even coming out, nobody was waiting for the appearance of their favorite heart-throb, (lost in all the characters and makeup). This will be a sleeper, I predict, and depends on word of mouth.

  • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday July 24, @04:53PM (3 children)

    by DeathMonkey (1380) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 24, @04:53PM (#543760) Journal

    Has anyone seen it?

    Luc Besson also directed the 5th Element. That did poorly in theaters and got pretty bad reviews at the time. It ended up being one of my favorite movies...

