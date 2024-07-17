Stories
Wisconsin Company To Offer To Implant Microchips In Employees

posted by cmn32480 on Monday July 24, @09:21PM
Phoenix666 writes:

A Wisconsin company is about to become the first in the U.S. to offer microchip implants to its employees.

Yes, you read that right. Microchip implants.

"It's the next thing that's inevitably going to happen, and we want to be a part of it," Three Square Market Chief Executive Officer Todd Westby said.

The company designs software for break room markets that are commonly found in office complexes.

Just as people are able to purchase items at the market using phones, Westby wants to do the sam[sic] thing using a microchip implanted inside a person's hand.

"We'll come up, scan the item," he explained, while showing how the process will work at an actual break room market kiosk. "We'll hit pay with a credit card, and it's asking to swipe my proximity payment now. I'll hold my hand up, just like my cell phone, and it'll pay for my product."

If the company was really cool they would do it by tattooing the sum of the squares of the first seven primes (2² + 3² + 5² + 7² + 11² + 13² + 17²) over the employees' left ear.

