Florida School District Replaces Homework ... With Books!

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 24, @10:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the a-book-a-day dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

Instead of worksheets, elementary students will be required to read for 20 minutes each night.

One Florida school district is taking a radical stance on homework. Starting in fall 2017, the Marion County public school district has decided to replace all traditional homework with 20 minutes of mandatory reading time for its elementary school students. This goes against the current practice of sending students home with worksheets and assignments based on their daily lessons in the classroom.

The driving force behind this unusual decision is Heidi Maier, the new superintendent of the district. She told the Washington Post that she has based her decision on research that clearly shows the benefits of reading, both silently and aloud, for young children, whereas the benefits of nightly homework have yet to be backed up by legitimate studies, despite the fact that many schools and parents act as if it is.

A retro move, or a smart one?

