In Saliva, Clues to a 'Ghost' Species of Ancient Human

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 25, @02:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the spittle dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

The scientists came upon their findings while researching the purpose and origins of the MUC7 protein, which helps give spit its slimy consistency and binds to microbes, potentially helping to rid the body of disease-causing bacteria.

As part of this investigation, the team examined the MUC7 gene in more than 2,500 modern human genomes. The analysis yielded a surprise: A group of genomes from Sub-Saharan Africa had a version of the gene that was wildly different from versions found in other modern humans.

The Sub-Saharan variant was so distinctive that Neanderthal and Denisovan MUC7 genes matched more closely with those of other modern humans than the Sub-Saharan outlier did.

"Based on our analysis, the most plausible explanation for this extreme variation is archaic introgression -- the introduction of genetic material from a 'ghost' species of ancient hominins," Gokcumen says. "This unknown human relative could be a species that has been discovered, such as a subspecies of Homo erectus, or an undiscovered hominin. We call it a 'ghost' species because we don't have the fossils."

Those Sub-Saharan hominins were horny, baby.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday July 25, @02:36AM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday July 25, @02:36AM (#543972)
    There seems to be a heavy confirmation bias in favor of finding archaic introgressions lately, and by lately I probably mean the past 20 years or more. There's not been a single solid bit of proof that this ever happened, but every little piece of DNA that could be consistent with the hypothesis seems to be treated as evidence of this anyway. Previously, they've most been matching up DNA from closely related races - Neanderthals and Denisovans - with HSS Eurasian DNA and claiming it must be archaic introgression because it's not found in Africa. Now they're finding more somatic DNA that looks like it could be an archaic introgression from the same source - but in sub saharan africa! And amazingly enough that does not, apparently, prompt any rethought of the basic hypothesis at all.

    We don't have any exhaustive concordances of ancient DNA. In many areas we don't even have accurate maps of modern DNA. The null hypothesis here deserves considerably more attention than it's getting. All of these 'archaic introgressions' could easily be explained by the paucity of evidence combined with parallel evolution from a common source just a little further up the family tree.
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @03:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @03:06AM (#543978)

    It's my fault: I kissed Lucy, and one thing led to another...

