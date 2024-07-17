17/07/24/2320255 story
Microsoft Paint has been marked for death:
The era of Microsoft Paint appears to be coming to an end with the upcoming release of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. The image-editing application is officially being classified by Microsoft as a "deprecated feature," as noted by The Guardian. That means that, come this fall, Paint will "not be in active development and might be removed in future releases."
I go hard in the paint.
Also at PCWorld and Smithsonian.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday July 25, @03:56AM (3 children)
The PC Paintbrush software that came with my Logitech ScanMan 32 was way better than Paint, anyway... :)
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday July 25, @04:11AM (2 children)
Oh, and yeah, BTW....
....still to this day, I don't recall ever using any software that did a better job of stitching multiple scans together than Ansel did... And that was with a hand scanner!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday July 25, @04:17AM (1 child)
There's so many examples of things like this really. As far as I can tell, software today not only hasn't improved substantially in the last 10 years or so, it's actually gotten significantly worse in many ways. Personally, I think software in general hit a peak somewhere between 2005 and 2010, and it's been downhill ever since. There's a few exceptions (the latest Firefox is actually pretty good all-around, esp. now that they fixed the tabs problem), but overall PC software is actively getting worse. UIs in particular have gotten MUCH worse in the last decade, both for PC software and for websites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @04:24AM
It's the rise of AB testing. This is just NHST which destroys every area that adopts it because people turn off their brains...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @03:58AM
MacPaint RULES!!!!@#!11
(Score: 2) by Absolutely.Geek on Tuesday July 25, @04:01AM (4 children)
Enquiring minds want to know
Don't trust the police or the government - Shihad: My mind's sedate.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday July 25, @04:06AM
Paint.net
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @04:15AM (1 child)
I'm not using the abomination that is win10 but I've been using paintshop pro 7 for around 17 years now, works like a charm in win7 and doesn't depend on any bloated frameworks and whatnot.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday July 25, @04:17AM
Indeed... The Corel stuff has always been my favorite, for sure....
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday July 25, @04:31AM
There is no alternative.
Really there isn't. I work on inspection equipment which perform image processing, and some times the customer needs to do something very custom. I can write a tutorial in Paint and know it is installed on their computer. If I tell them to go to some website and install open source software some customers have to call IT. For counting pixels from the center of an image you really don't need anything else.
