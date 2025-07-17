Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Moon Wetter Than Previously Thought

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 25, @04:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the water-water-everywhere dept.
Science

takyon writes:

A study using data collected by the Chandrayaan-1 lunar orbiter has found evidence of elevated water content in some pyroclastic deposits on the Moon:

The inside of the moon is wetter than previously thought, research suggests, opening up fresh possibilities for manned missions to the lunar landscape.

While the moon was once thought to be bone-dry, in recent years water has been found trapped in lunar volcanic glasses – material formed from magma ejected from the moon's interior. But it has remained a topic of debate just how wet the lunar innards are, with some arguing that the water content of lunar samples may not be representative of the majority of the moon's mantle – the layer beneath the crust.

Now researchers say a new analysis of satellite data has unpicked the puzzle, revealing "hotspots" of trapped water right across the moon's surface in deposits from ancient eruptions. "The lunar mantle is wetter than our previous thoughts [suggested]," said Shuai Li, co-author of the study from Brown University.

Also at Brown University, National Geographic, NPR, The Verge, and Space.com.

Remote detection of widespread indigenous water in lunar pyroclastic deposits (DOI: 10.1038/ngeo2993) (DX) (supplemental)

Here we demonstrate that, for a number of lunar pyroclastic deposits, near-infrared reflectance spectra acquired by the Moon Mineralogy Mapper instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter exhibit absorptions consistent with enhanced OH- and/or H2O-bearing materials. These enhancements suggest a widespread occurrence of water in pyroclastic materials sourced from the deep lunar interior, and thus an indigenous origin. Water abundances of up to 150 ppm are estimated for large pyroclastic deposits, with localized values of about 300 to 400 ppm at potential vent areas. Enhanced water content associated with lunar pyroclastic deposits and the large areal extent, widespread distribution and variable chemistry of these deposits on the lunar surface are consistent with significant water in the bulk lunar mantle. We therefore suggest that water-bearing volcanic glasses from Apollo landing sites are not anomalous, and volatile loss during pyroclastic eruptions may represent a significant pathway for the transport of water to the lunar surface.

Original Submission


«  ESA's LISA Pathfinder Retired
Moon Wetter Than Previously Thought | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday July 25, @04:13PM (2 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday July 25, @04:13PM (#544206) Journal

    In fact we're soaking in it

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday July 25, @04:30PM (1 child)

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 25, @04:30PM (#544214) Homepage Journal

      Sure there's lots of H2O, but is there any oxygen?
      ;)

      --
      --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday July 25, @04:15PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday July 25, @04:15PM (#544207)

    Didn't some of the Apollo moon landings touch down in the wettest spots?

    The Sea of Tranquility

    The Ocean of Storms

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday July 25, @04:29PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 25, @04:29PM (#544213) Homepage Journal

      Or the mainly foggy
      Mister of Bean

      --
      --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday July 25, @04:18PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 25, @04:18PM (#544210)

    Oh c'mon, you posted this story just to annoy that "than previously thought" soylentil. Admit it.

    --
    Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
(1)