New Greek Law Allows Sunday Shopping

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday July 25, @11:57PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Grekodom reports:

Economy Minister, Dimitris Papadimitriou, signed the new law that allows the voluntary operation of shops on Sundays.

The new law 4427/2017 allows for retail stores in central Athens, Thessaloniki, and tourist areas to be open on Sundays for six months of the year during tourist season. The opening of retail stores on Sundays is a prerequisite of Greece's bailout program.

The Federation of Private Sector Employees has called a 24-hour strike to protest the decision while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said it will appeal it to the Council of State. 

The ministerial decision determines, in great detail, specific areas where the shops can open on Sundays.

Lockheed Martin Repurposing Shuttle Cargo Module to Use for Lunar Orbiting Base
  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday July 26, @12:04AM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday July 26, @12:04AM (#544369)

    Buying beer in a dry county after a 10 hour drive? Jeez, just consider the ramifications of that. I'll head to a restaurant, order a chicken fried steak, ask for a beer, and get told "um, you can't buy a beer for 30 miles around here"

    They should post signs. When I'm doing a long drive I would love to see a "beer free zone, next 60 miles". I'll turn my ass around, buy a sixer, then continue on.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, @12:25AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, @12:25AM (#544381)

      A dude wanders into a convenience store in dry country, grumbles "no cerveza" and wanders out.

    • (Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday July 26, @12:28AM

      by chromas (34) on Wednesday July 26, @12:28AM (#544383)

      But then nobody would go there. You see, it's Big Oil™ who lobbies for dry zones, because that means people have to drive more and buy more gas.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 26, @12:24AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday July 26, @12:24AM (#544380)

    The Federation of Private Sector Employees has called a 24-hour strike to protest the decision while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said it will appeal it to the Council of State.

    The strike is scheduled to start Saturday night at midnight, and ... hmm, wait a sec.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, @12:27AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, @12:27AM (#544382)

    who is john galt

