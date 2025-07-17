Economy Minister, Dimitris Papadimitriou, signed the new law that allows the voluntary operation of shops on Sundays.

The new law 4427/2017 allows for retail stores in central Athens, Thessaloniki, and tourist areas to be open on Sundays for six months of the year during tourist season. The opening of retail stores on Sundays is a prerequisite of Greece's bailout program.

The Federation of Private Sector Employees has called a 24-hour strike to protest the decision while the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said it will appeal it to the Council of State.

The ministerial decision determines, in great detail, specific areas where the shops can open on Sundays.