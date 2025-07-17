from the maybe-they-can-be-tech-support-for-the-cars dept.
India is resisting the push towards driverless cars in order to protect jobs, its transport minister has said.
Nitin Gadkari said the government would "not allow any technology that takes away jobs".
He said India needed to recruit about 22,000 more commercial drivers and would be opening 100 training facilities to address the need.
India's road system and sometimes chaotic traffic makes it a difficult place to develop the technology.
The Hindustan Times reports Mr Gadkari as saying: "We won't allow driverless cars in India. I am very clear on this.
"In a country where you have unemployment, you can't have a technology that ends up taking people's jobs."
Wonder what Mr. Gadkari's position is on the technology that has outsourced jobs in America and Europe to India?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Wednesday July 26, @02:58AM
Protecting jobs is just the cover story. India knows a lot about the quality of most software development.
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
(Score: 2) by Absolutely.Geek on Wednesday July 26, @03:00AM (1 child)
Do all trenches get dug by hand in India?
Nail guns & power saws take away jobs; do they have those?
A thousand other examples exist. Where do you draw the line? I would say nail guns take more jobs then driverless cars would.
Don't trust the police or the government - Shihad: My mind's sedate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, @03:29AM
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Wednesday July 26, @03:13AM
Almost all technology exists for the purpose of making our lives easier, i.e. to reduce our workload, i.e. enabling fewer people to do the same amount of work, i.e. taking away jobs. Thinking that you actually solve problems by banning technology is so shortsighted and lacking in understanding the issues that I fail to see how one could become such a luddite short of a lobotomy.
So why stop at banning driverless cars? Ban all cars. Trucks have taken away a huge amount of jobs, previously handled by camel caravans or some shit. And why stop there? Ban the wheel, while you're at it - it will create more work after all. Let's roll all of society back to the stone age! Iron tools are the work of the devil, because they take away jobs that would require much more manpower when using stone tools! Let's bring India into the 21st century! All hail the genius of Nitin Gadkari!
