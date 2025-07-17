India is resisting the push towards driverless cars in order to protect jobs, its transport minister has said.

Nitin Gadkari said the government would "not allow any technology that takes away jobs".

He said India needed to recruit about 22,000 more commercial drivers and would be opening 100 training facilities to address the need.

India's road system and sometimes chaotic traffic makes it a difficult place to develop the technology.

The Hindustan Times reports Mr Gadkari as saying: "We won't allow driverless cars in India. I am very clear on this.

"In a country where you have unemployment, you can't have a technology that ends up taking people's jobs."