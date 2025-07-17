from the I'm-sorry-Dave,-I-can't-do-that dept.
[...] some experts believe as much as 95% of passenger miles could be electric, autonomous by 2030, thanks to some basic economics. Because electric vehicles cost a whole lot less to drive and maintain—but more to buy—and because autonomous vehicles greatly reduce the cost of commercial driving, a combination of the two technologies will make autonomous Transportation as a Service exponentially more cost competitive than either owning a car, or hiring a car and driver. It's also exponentially more profitable for car companies, who have long feared the loss of maintenance and service profits associated with a transition to electric cars.
This question will come up more frequently as self-driving technology advances. Will perfection of that technology make a difference, though, in the face of social behaviors that have been deeply ingrained over the past century?
To get in a car last used by some dude who showered sometime last month and left his Burger King trash in the car.
I'm not seeing shared cars as ever becoming a thing. I like my car. I like that I can get in it and go somewhere at a moment's notice. You know that, when shared cars become a thing, the companies that own the cars will keep the fewest number they possibly can, and when you ask for a car to take you to Taco Bell it's gonna take an hour or three for one to be available. Never mind 5 minutes later, when you have your order and want to go home.
You are no longer representative (or will not be in a shortish time) - get used with the idea, granpa'.
The millennials are driving the economy now and they don't seem to care [google.com].
Loads of people say that/... but loads of people also catch busses. trains and all that public transport that is affordable.
The moment a private drive-me-anywhere vehicle comes at an affordable rate, people will use it.
"Social behaviors that have been deeply ingrained over the past century"?
What's that, precious?
You mean... ingrained like "the country-X dream... have a home that's fully payed by the moment you retire? Or be milli/billionaire?".
The NOwnership [forbes.com] and experience economy [wikipedia.org] may cast [thenegotiator.co.uk] some doubts [google.com] on your ideas of how deep the social behaviours are ingrained and how slow they change.
