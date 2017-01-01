from the competition-resurrection dept.
Ryzen chip sales have boosted AMD's "Computing and Graphics" revenue significantly. AMD's CEO Lisa Su noted that game and content developers have optimized for the Ryzen architecture:
Ryzen was the star of AMD's second-quarter earnings call Tuesday: The processors helped boost earnings 19 percent compared to a year ago. Company executives also had two messages for gamers: one, that game developers had largely completed their code optimizations for Ryzen, and two, that miners who hoarded graphics cards wouldn't be around forever.
[...] Ryzen sales had a profound impact on second-quarter sales. AMD's Computing and Graphics segment revenue rose a whopping 59 percent year over year to $659 million. AMD's other segment, covering the enterprise and chips for game consoles, fell 5 percent to $563 million. Overall, AMD lost $16 million (or took in $19 million in profits, without charges) and reported $1.22 billion in revenue.
Ryzen 3 CPUs will begin shipping on July 27th, and AMD will launch new Vega GPUs at SIGGRAPH (July 30 - August 3).
