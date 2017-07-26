from the more-better-faster dept.
https://www.hpcwire.com/2017/07/26/india-plots-three-phase-indigenous-supercomputing-strategy/
Additional details on India's plans to stand up an indigenous supercomputer came to light earlier this week. As reported in the Indian press, the Rs 4,500-crore (~$675 million) supercomputing project, approved by the Indian government in March 2015, is preparing to install six machines, ranging from a half-petaflops to 2 petaflops in size, by year end. Three of these will be completely foreign-built and three will begin incorporating Indian design elements and assembly in preparation for a fully made-in-India supercomputer.
Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and within the auspices of the "Make in India" initiative, at least fifty new supercomputers will be built over three phases of a seven-year program. This is all part of India's National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) to create a grid of supercomputers connecting academic and research institutions across the country. Rajat Moona, director-general of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), has said that at least 50 percent of the supercomputers will be Indian-made.
Related: Reality check: India's 2017 'fastest supercomputer' plan a pipedream (2012)
India Planning to Deploy 10-Petaflop Supercomputer
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:07AM
Will this teach them the miracles of indoor plumbing and toilet paper?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday July 27, @01:15AM (3 children)
will program the supercomputer? Do the Indians have some competent programmers they keep back, somehow hide, and don't use for off-shored or cheap-on-a-visa contracts?
Seems unlikely.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 27, @01:25AM (1 child)
India's population [google.com] is about 1.324 billion and projected to increase past China's.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:44AM
I think I see where you're going with this. The transistor count [anandtech.com] of a Haswell ULT GT3 2C processor is 1.3 billion. So if each Indian mimes the operation of one transistor, they can simulate a recent Intel CPU in performance art.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday July 27, @02:10AM
Yes, I can confirm, they definitely do.
When you off-shore to save money, you don't wind up getting their best. Are you really naïve enough to be surprised by that?
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This
Parent