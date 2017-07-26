Additional details on India's plans to stand up an indigenous supercomputer came to light earlier this week. As reported in the Indian press, the Rs 4,500-crore (~$675 million) supercomputing project, approved by the Indian government in March 2015, is preparing to install six machines, ranging from a half-petaflops to 2 petaflops in size, by year end. Three of these will be completely foreign-built and three will begin incorporating Indian design elements and assembly in preparation for a fully made-in-India supercomputer.

Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and within the auspices of the "Make in India" initiative, at least fifty new supercomputers will be built over three phases of a seven-year program. This is all part of India's National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) to create a grid of supercomputers connecting academic and research institutions across the country. Rajat Moona, director-general of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), has said that at least 50 percent of the supercomputers will be Indian-made.