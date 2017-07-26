Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

India Details Supercomputing Plan

posted by martyb on Thursday July 27, @12:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the more-better-faster dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

https://www.hpcwire.com/2017/07/26/india-plots-three-phase-indigenous-supercomputing-strategy/

Additional details on India's plans to stand up an indigenous supercomputer came to light earlier this week. As reported in the Indian press, the Rs 4,500-crore (~$675 million) supercomputing project, approved by the Indian government in March 2015, is preparing to install six machines, ranging from a half-petaflops to 2 petaflops in size, by year end. Three of these will be completely foreign-built and three will begin incorporating Indian design elements and assembly in preparation for a fully made-in-India supercomputer.

Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and within the auspices of the "Make in India" initiative, at least fifty new supercomputers will be built over three phases of a seven-year program. This is all part of India's National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) to create a grid of supercomputers connecting academic and research institutions across the country. Rajat Moona, director-general of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), has said that at least 50 percent of the supercomputers will be Indian-made.

Related: Reality check: India's 2017 'fastest supercomputer' plan a pipedream (2012)
India Planning to Deploy 10-Petaflop Supercomputer

Original Submission


«  Microsoft's Secret Weapon in Ongoing Struggle Against Fancy Bear? Trademark Law
India Details Supercomputing Plan | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:07AM (#544946)

    Will this teach them the miracles of indoor plumbing and toilet paper?

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday July 27, @01:15AM (3 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday July 27, @01:15AM (#544949)

    will program the supercomputer? Do the Indians have some competent programmers they keep back, somehow hide, and don't use for off-shored or cheap-on-a-visa contracts?

    Seems unlikely.

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 27, @01:25AM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Thursday July 27, @01:25AM (#544951) Journal

      India's population [google.com] is about 1.324 billion and projected to increase past China's.

      --
      [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:44AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @01:44AM (#544955)

        I think I see where you're going with this. The transistor count [anandtech.com] of a Haswell ULT GT3 2C processor is 1.3 billion. So if each Indian mimes the operation of one transistor, they can simulate a recent Intel CPU in performance art.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday July 27, @02:10AM

      by Arik (4543) on Thursday July 27, @02:10AM (#544965)
      "Do the Indians have some competent programmers they keep back, somehow hide, and don't use for off-shored or cheap-on-a-visa contracts?"

      Yes, I can confirm, they definitely do.

      When you off-shore to save money, you don't wind up getting their best. Are you really naïve enough to be surprised by that?

      --
      Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(1)