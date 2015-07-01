from the benign-benevolent-or-badass? dept.
There aren't many people in the world who can justifiably call Mark Zuckerberg a dumb-ass, but Elon Musk is probably one of them.
Early on Tuesday morning, in the latest salvo of a tussle between the two tech billionaires over the dangers of advanced artificial intelligence, Musk said that Zuckerberg's "understanding of the subject is limited."
I won't rehash the entire argument here, but basically Elon Musk has been warning society for the last few years that we need to be careful of advanced artificial intelligence. Musk is concerned that humans will either become second-class citizens under super-smart AIs, or alternatively that we'll face a Skynet-like scenario against a robot uprising.
Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is weary of fear-mongering around futuristic technology. "I have pretty strong opinions on this. I am optimistic," Zuckerberg said during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday. "And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios... I just don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I think it is pretty irresponsible."
Then, responding to Zuckerberg's "pretty irresponsible" remark, Musk said on Twitter: "I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited."
Two geeks enter, one geek leaves. That is the law of Bartertown.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday July 27, @02:34AM
Is this not safe to say of virtually any subject?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Thursday July 27, @02:37AM
Zuckerberg doesn't even know how his own website runs anymore. He's a figurehead at this point, and even disregarding that, Facebook pretty much only exists as a tool to facilitate Five Eyes tracking. Facebook is not an AI company, their goal is to build and sell a complete web of your interests and inclinations to the .gov and the highest bidder. Facebook-level AI tries to find your face in your friends' photos.
Musk is talking about something else entirely.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday July 27, @02:40AM (5 children)
Who to believe, the steely eyed missle man funding a space program by running one of the most audacious cons in history on the greens or the sperg who runs a social media company. I'm stumped, what 'bout 'yall?
Can't we agree "Thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a human mind" and avoid the whole risk of Skynet? What exactly is the upside that justifies that risk anyway? Wouldn't it be better to debate theory, potential problems, possible safeguards, etc. for a few decades AFTER we cross the line were we COULD build an AI and decide whether we SHOULD?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @02:58AM (1 child)
> ...and decide whether we SHOULD?
How naive can you be? If there is money to be made (or saved), any thought of a debate for more than a few minutes in the board room or Pentagon meeting is not going to happen. Thus Musk and others before him like Eric Drexler have started the debate on future tech. It makes sense to do some soul searching now, before AI or nano-tech is feasible.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday July 27, @03:15AM
The other problem is defining the line that says "Anything past here is AI". By many definitions, we have already crossed that line.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Thursday July 27, @03:05AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @03:28AM (1 child)
What people should be worried about is the fact that we're nowhere near creating actual artificial intelligence but these guys make headlines anytime they make a brief comment about it. Having cars that know how to follow the curves of a road, break when approaching a stopped vehicle and follow basic GPS to get from A to B is not the same as creating KITT from Knight Rider.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday July 27, @03:38AM
Had a car like this back in the '80's! Every time it approached a stopped vehicle, it would break, I think out of sympathy! Whole sub-assemblies would just fall off for no reason. Fluids would vacate onto the roadway. The electrical system would flicker, pop, and then go dark. Got rid of that car. Can't see what it has to do with AI. But then, we evidently haven't been able to reliably produce natural intelligences that can distinguish between "break" and "brake", or distinguish between rich and smart. Just saying.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday July 27, @02:48AM
You could not be more wrong.
"but Elon Musk is probably one of them."
Oops, already proved me wrong.
Seriously, how much do you get paid for this fluff-job?
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @03:16AM (2 children)
He who has the gold ........
Zuck Net worth US$63.7 billion
Musk Net worth US$16.1 billion
Musk is wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @03:25AM (1 child)
If he's so rich, how come he's not smart?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @03:29AM
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks
