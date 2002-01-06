from the don't-just-stand-there dept.
A bit over fifteen years ago, developer Joel Spolsky wrote:
It makes me think of those researchers who say that basically people can’t control what they eat, so any attempt to diet is bound to be short term and they will always yoyo back to their natural weight. Maybe as a software developer I really can’t control when I’m productive, and I just have to take the slow times with the fast times and hope that they average out to enough lines of code to make me employable.
What drives me crazy is that ever since my first job I’ve realized that as a developer, I usually average about two or three hours a day of productive coding. When I had a summer internship at Microsoft, a fellow intern told me he was actually only going into work from 12 to 5 every day. Five hours, minus lunch, and his team loved him because he still managed to get a lot more done than average. I’ve found the same thing to be true. I feel a little bit guilty when I see how hard everybody else seems to be working, and I get about two or three quality hours in a day, and still I’ve always been one of the most productive members of the team. That’s probably why when Peopleware and XP insist on eliminating overtime and working strictly 40 hour weeks, they do so secure in the knowledge that this won’t reduce a team’s output.
But it’s not the days when I “only” get two hours of work done that worry me. It’s the days when I can’t do anything.
The writer reckons the key to a productive day of writing software lies most in just getting started at the beginning of it. Do Soylentils have tried-and-true tricks to getting into the flow of writing code, or is it always catch-as-catch-can?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:11AM (1 child)
The remainder of the word day is for meetings and grinding out more hours to make the others look bad.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Thursday July 27, @09:17AM
yep, meetings, email, ticket triage and random "my PC is broke" messages from people that know you are techie and will not shrug them off like the real IT support team.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by riT-k0MA on Thursday July 27, @09:18AM
Strict Workflow [google.com].
I block all the distracting sites for 25 minutes while I get started on coding. Combined with earphones, there are fewer distractions. Once in the flow, distractions don't matter so much as I'm concentrating.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:28AM
2) Don't visit supposedly work-related sites till you have started on the work and need to visit those sites
3) Have a decent but not too heavy meal (too heavy = sleepy).
4) Find a quiet place (or use headphones - whatever works for you). Open scheme offices are a distraction to many.
5) Breathe in and out slowly and deeply a few times to get relaxed
6) Force yourself to start on it.
Reply to This