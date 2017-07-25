from the exported-jobs dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
[July 20], 338 workers completed their final shifts at the Carrier gas furnace factory in Indianapolis, Indiana. They were the first wave of 640 workers who will lose their jobs by December 22 at the plant, which President Trump claimed he "saved" through negotiations with Carrier's parent company, United Technologies (UTC).
"People knew Trump was full of crap", 13-year Carrier veteran Taj Longino told the World Socialist Web Site. "But they hung on to the hope because most were too young to retire or too old to get another job. Where are they going to go now? They're stuck in limbo and uncertainty", Longino said.
The fan coil department is being shut down and moved to Mexico, the worker said. "Counting the maintenance department, press operators, forklift drivers, and production line workers, maybe there will be 600 workers left, out of way more than 1,000. The other Carrier plant in northern Indiana is gone."
[...] The fate of the Carrier workers was exploited by both Trump and then-Democratic primary candidate Bernie Sanders after UTC announced plans to shut the plant and move production to Monterrey, Mexico where workers are paid $3.90 an hour. Both sought to divert anger away from the corporations and their relentless drive for profit by blaming "unfair trade" and Mexican workers for the loss of jobs.
Just ahead of his inauguration, Trump triumphantly announced that a deal had been reached with UTC that would keep the Carrier plant in Indianapolis running and save 1,100 jobs. He and Vice President Pence--the former governor of Indiana--celebrated the deal with United Steelworkers representatives at the plant on December 1. The agreement promised UTC incentives from both the federal and state governments of up to $7 million in exchange for UTC's promise to employ at least 1,069 people at the Indianapolis plant for 10 years. Additionally, the company promised to invest $16 million in the facility.
The deal did not represent a victory, Pyrrhic or otherwise, for Carrier workers, though. Only 730 of the 1,069 jobs that UTC vowed to maintain are in manufacture. The remainder are engineering and technical positions, which had never been slated for outsourcing in the first place. Moreover, the $16 million in plant expenditures would not go towards increasing the workforce of the Indianapolis plant. Greg Hayes, UTC's CEO, stated publicly in December that the money had been earmarked for increasing automation at the plant, flatly stating that this would result in fewer workers over time.
According to an AP story in US News & World Report:
Carrier announced last year that it would close the Indianapolis plant and cut about 1,400 production jobs in a move expected to save $65 million annually.
Trump repeatedly criticized Carrier's Mexico outsourcing plan. Weeks after Trump won the election, Carrier announced an agreement to spare about 800 jobs in Indianapolis.
About 600 jobs are still being eliminated.
(Score: 1) by nnet on Thursday July 27, @08:33PM
call trump directly, he said he'd take your call. you could ask him to employ you since the employer he alleged was keeping jobs thanks to him decided to lay you off anyway in the continued fight to be more and more greedy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:34PM (6 children)
Carrier has plans. Politicians ask them to change their plans in return for incentives. Carrier modifies plans, and then follows through on their modified plans.
Wait, stop the presses! A business plan actually followed through? That's news!
... no, no, sorry, false alarm, still not news.
It is however a prime opportunity for gewg_ to stroke his pole in public. Yup, grease it up and give it a big ol' rubdown.
Keep on stroking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:41PM (2 children)
Guess you haven't gotten tired of winning yet. US workers don't need jobs, they can just pull themselves by their bootstraps right?
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Thursday July 27, @08:46PM (1 child)
Taxing corporations more isn't going to fix the problem, taxing workers more isn't going to fix the problem, so what do you do?
You could go full isolationist and do tariffs everywhere, thats pretty much it. I suppose deregulation might temporarily relieve some of the stress, but between the minimum wage/ss/healthcare/environment it is not possible to compete. It is not possible for workers from a high standard of living country to compete with workers from low standard of living countries.
So you either do isolationist and try to protect yourself, or go full global and get rid of all of our progress and allow our standard of living to fall back to the late 1800s / early 1900s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:43PM
Ah, it's a with us / against us thing. Nice and simple, I like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:50PM (2 children)
A man walks into a crowded bank.
A second man walks into a crowded bank, pulls out a gun as part of a robbery, and during his shots, happens to hit the first man in the shoulder. The first man was the only person injured during the robbery.
Was the first man fortunate or unfortunate?
- The pessimist says he was unfortunate; after all, there were so many other people who could have been hit. Why was *he* the unlucky one?
- The optimist says he was fortunate; after all, it was only a shoulder wound and could easily have been a head or chest/heart wound.
Okay, here's another scenario...
(Read the summary)
Is this a good thing or a bad thing? The company was going to lay off a bunch of people but only laid off some people.
If my job was saved, I'd say it's a good thing. If my job was outsourced, I'd say it's a bad thing.
But either way, we all know this is Trump's fault, of course. Hurry up and post the next Trump's-fault story, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:09PM
You apologists can't seem to get reality straight, but hey you don't mind Trump apparently so you're already on shaky ground sanity-wise.
This isn't Trump's fault, but failing on his MAGA promises is 100% on him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:46PM
Trump claims credit for a win but at best it was a 2-sides of the coin, shades of gray, pluses and minuses outcome.
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Thursday July 27, @08:42PM (3 children)
We had a candidate who wanted to tax them more because corporations are evil, a candidate who said we don't need those jobs anyways, and a candidate who tried to work a deal to keep them in the US and faulted mexico.
Sounds like only one of the three acted like they cared about the worker.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Thursday July 27, @09:14PM (1 child)
More like a candidate who just spouted off what would gain the most reactionary votes knowing this was to be the exact same result whether he said or did anything or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:49PM
Let's review the evidence:
WATCH: Donald Trump Says He Forgot About His Promise to Keep Carrier in the U.S. Until Last Week [heavy.com]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday July 27, @09:47PM
Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, Donald Trump; in that order.
Maybe we should have voted for the moderate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:49PM (1 child)
How is this NOT marked 'Politics'?
Two clues:
1 - 'World Socialist'
2 - The name 'Trump' included in the summary.
I'm not saying that it's not a fine story for this site, but at least call it what it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @09:28PM
We already had two politics stories for the day: "Facebook Helps Round up Blasphemers in Pakistan" and "American Psychoanalytic Association Frees Members from 'Goldwater Rule'." This one couldn't go under politics, because three stories in the politics section in one day is too many.
