Batteries are the new bombs, so the TSA will require the removal of all electronic devices larger than mobile phones from carry-on baggage for additional screening:
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Wednesday it will impose new stricter security rules requiring airline travelers to remove all electronic items larger than mobile phones like tablets, e-readers and video game consoles from carry-on baggage for screening.
Prior rules required only laptops to be removed for separate screening. The new rules significantly expand the number of electronic devices that will need to be removed for screening and help government employees get a clearer view during X-ray screening.
TSA said the new rules have been in place in a pilot project at 10 U.S. airports including Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston and Phoenix, and will expand to all U.S. airports in the months ahead.
When does a mobile phone become too large? What about 6-inch "phablets"?
This will be great news for the photographers out there with multiple cameras and backup batteries.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 27, @12:28PM (2 children)
The cons of conducting business in the USA is on the increase. Are the pros also going by the same rate?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 27, @12:42PM
Well, we're winning so much that we're sick and tired of winning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @12:43PM
Free prostate exam?
